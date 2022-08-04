Justice suspends mega-event in city with less than 3,000 inhabitants in MG

The Justice of Minas Gerais has temporarily suspended a mega-event that would take place this week in São José do Mantimento, in the Zona da Mata of Minas Gerais. According to the IBGE, the municipality has an estimated population of 2,800 inhabitants. The Public Ministry (MPMG) went to court after considering the amounts paid for shows exaggerated.

Among the canceled shows are the duo Fernando and Sorocaba, the singer from Minas Gerais Paula Fernandes, in addition to the band Biquíni Cavadão, among others. The presentations would be between this Thursday (4) and Sunday (7). In the decision, the Justice determined that the municipality should not pay the artists, nor promote new shows of this magnitude, under penalty of the mayor being fined up to R$ 1 million.

The Public Ministry considered that with the hiring of famous artists, the municipality, which has less than 3,000 inhabitants, would spend R$ 520 thousand. Other attractions and expenses such as stage set-up, lighting, sound, reception, accommodation would also be added to this value. According to a survey by the MPMG, the costs of the festivity exceed by 10% the investments that the municipality had, in 2021, with education, by 15% what it disbursed with health, by 100% the resources spent on social assistance and by 1,410% with environmental protection actions.

“The realization of an event of such magnitude becomes clearly inconceivable, since the voluminous resources to be spent can be applied in the solution of problems that the population has been facing”, said the prosecutor José Azeredo Neto. According to him, several procedures related to the municipality are being processed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, such as the open-air dump, the inexistence of a public policy for the reception of children and adolescents in situations of social risk, the lack of sewage treatment, the inexistence of treated water in rural areas, among others. “Within this chaotic context of neglect with the realization of essential improvements to the population – and not to mention the other sectors that are in a sign of abandonment, such as the Guardianship Council, which does not even have its own vehicle for the performance of its activities – the then The mayor simply decided to promote a festive event, never before held in the municipality, to be financed with public resources”, said Neto.

According to the MPMG representative, given the situation in which the municipality of São José do Mantimento finds itself, the performance of the public administrator must be “guided by the values ​​of human dignity and fundamental rights, in order to meet the basic needs of the population”. In the process, the prosecutor also mentions the risk of strangling public accounts and criticized the violation of the principle of reasonableness, since public money would be spent on holding an event at a time of economic crisis and they do not consider the need to prioritize the public resources in services and programs to promote the existential minimum, general well-being, and collective needs.

No contract signed in 2022 is available on the Transparency Portal of the Municipality of São José do Mantimento, which also did not answer the calls made by the report.