Kaka is used to spy on Pat and Moa in Cara e Courage

Kaka (Kaysar Dadour) became a great teammate Moa (Marcelo Serrado) and Pat (Paolla Oliveira), becoming part of the Coragem.Com stunt team, in addition to even taking care of part of the company’s administration, but this friendship is about to be used in a negative way. In the next chapters of face and couragethe stuntman will be used to spy on your co-workers in a big frame.

Everything happens when Kaká meets Regina (Mel Lisboa), recognizing her from the time when they were dating years ago, leaving even Leonardo (Ícaro Silva) dying of jealousy of his fiancée. Despite this feeling, the reunion has snapped Martha’s (Claudia Di Moura) son into using the stunt double to spy on Pat and Moa, as he knows they have the missing part of the secret formula, something that has been one of his main goals since the beginning of the plot, because they know the potential it has to earn money.

Regina and Leonardo use Kaka to look for the secret formula. Source: Reproduction/Globo

Leonardo asks Regina to initiate this plan, using all her charm to trick her ex-boyfriend into doing what he wants. Even against all expectations, the plan ends up working and Kaka starts spying on the company where she works to find something that can serve as information for the crook.

After a period of investigation, Regina discovers that Coragem.Com has a safe inside the shed where they are installed and that this may be the ideal place to hide something as valuable as the secret formula, and now, she can move on to another phase of the your plan.