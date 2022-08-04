Kiss Case: ‘It’s Unbelievable’, Says Family of Fire Victim After Justice Overrides Jury | Rio Grande do Sul

The families of the victims of the Kiss nightclub fire regretted the decision of this Wednesday (3) of the 1st Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio Grande do Sul (TJRS), in Porto Alegre, which accepted part of the defenses’ appeals and annulled the jury that convicted the four defendants in the case, which took place in December last year. They will be released and a new jury must be scheduled. The decision can be appealed.

Kiss case: Justice overturns jury that convicted four defendants of nightclub fire

“The four are responsible, there was a trial, we had all this function, we come from Santa Maria and what do we receive? daughter Andrielle in the fire.

Thirty-five family members and survivors of the tragedy, who victimized 242 people in 2013, in Santa Maria, they followed the trial. In December last year, Elissandro Spohr, Mauro Hoffmann, Marcelo de Jesus and Luciano Bonilha had been convicted of the fire.

The Public Ministry (MP) regretted the outcome of the session and said it was “dissatisfied, as it trusts the legality of the process and is already working to reverse the decision, as occurred in this same process in previous situations”. The MP pointed out that the annulment of the trial “does not mean the acquittal of the defendants.”

Father of one of the victims, Flavio Silva says he intends to continue with the fight for justice. “We are going to appeal to the Superior Court of Justice and I am convinced that we will reverse this once again”, he says.

The president of the Association of Relatives of Victims and Survivors of the Santa Maria Tragedy, Gabriel Rovadoschi Barros stated that the feeling is one of dehumanization.

“I want to declare that we feel extremely dehumanized by the result, our humanity was deeply wounded by the decision and here I do not speak for the decision on the merits of the judgment, for the criteria that were taken, I speak of our feeling of dehumanization because while the convicts enjoy life in these years that have passed, we all had to deal with life without a closure of meaning for it.”

Relatives of Kiss Nightclub Victims Regret the Court’s Decision to Override the Jury

The trial at TJ-RS ended with the score of two votes to one to recognize the annulment of the jury. While the rapporteur, judge Manuel José Martinez Lucas, dismissed the defenses’ theses, judges José Conrado Kurtz de Souza and Jayme Weingartner Neto recognized some of the defendants’ arguments.

In December 2021, the four defendants were sentenced to serve between 18 and 22 years in prison and, after a decision by the Federal Supreme Court that overturned a habeas corpus granted by the judges of the Court of Justice of RS, they remained in prison.