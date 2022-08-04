Kiss case: Justice overturns jury that convicted four defendants of nightclub fire | Rio Grande do Sul

The 1st Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio Grande do Sul (TJ-RS) accepted part of the defenses’ appeals and annulled the jury that convicted the four defendants in the Kiss nightclub case, this Wednesday (3). That way, the defendants will be released and a new jury must be scheduled. The decision can be appealed.

The trial ended with a score of two votes to one to recognize the jury override. While the rapporteur, judge Manuel José Martinez Lucas, dismissed the defenses’ theses, judges José Conrado Kurtz de Souza and Jayme Weingartner Neto recognized some of the defendants’ arguments.

In December 2021, the four defendants were sentenced to serve between 18 and 22 years in prison and, after a decision by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) that overturned a habeas corpus granted by the judges of the Court of Justice of RS (TJ-RS), they remained trapped.

The lawyers of the four prisoners claimed nullity in the process and in the jury held between December 1 and 10, 2021 at Foro Central. The State Public Ministry (MP-RS) presented the counterarguments, in which it reinforced the fairness of the trial, respecting the due legal process.

The rapporteur, judge Manuel José Martinez Lucas, removed all the nullities questioned by the defenses. Nullity is a sanction imposed when an act does not comply with the formalities established by law.

Among the arguments denied were that the judge had acted partially in the jury, that there had been excessive language and a breach of parity between the prosecution and defense in the use of a digital model by the Public Ministry. For the magistrate, a judgment of the magnitude like that of Kiss could not be annulled for issues that had no relevance to the result.

Judge José Conrado Kurtz de Souza voted in favor of some nullities. The magistrate mentioned the selection of jurors and acts of the judge in the conduct of the jury.

Last to vote, judge Jayme Weingartner Neto recognized five main nullities.

The entrepreneur Elissandro Spohr was sentenced to 22 years and six months in prison. He was appointed, in the course of the process, as the person responsible for direct decisions in the management of the nightclub and was sentenced to 15 years for being “considered the greatest expressiveness of his performance at the nightclub, revealing more exacerbated culpability”, according to the Judge Orlando Faccini Neto, plus half (seven and a half years) due to attempted murder of survivors.

Kiko, as he is known, is serving time at the Canoas State Penitentiary.

The other member of Kiss, Mauro Londero Hoffmann serving time in the same penitentiary. He received a lesser base sentence of 13 years, “given his less intense performance” in the management of the nightclub, according to Judge Faccini Neto, plus half (six and a half years) due to the attempted murder of the survivors.

The musician Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos, lead singer of the band Gurizada Fandangueira, was denounced for having manipulated the pyrotechnic device that ignited the fire in the nightclub. He received the base sentence of 12 years in prison, plus half (six years) for the attempted murder of survivors.

Marcelo is held in the São Vicente do Sul Penitentiary, in the central region of the state.

Luciano Bonilha Leão was convicted of being responsible for acquiring the artifact that started the fire. he was the “roadie”the name given to the support technician who assists a band in concerts, and received the same base sentence as the bandmate: 12 years plus half (six years) due to attempted murder of survivors.

Luciano is also held in the São Vicente do Sul Penitentiary, in the Central Region of the state.