Kiss case: Marcelo de Jesus and Luciano Bonilha are released after jury annulment | Rio Grande do Sul

Luciano Bonilha Leão and Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos, producer and musician of the band Gurizada Fandangueira, were released on Wednesday night (3) after the court annulled the jury that convicted the four defendants for the fire at the Kiss nightclub. They had been held in the São Vicente do Sul State Prison since December, when the jury took place.

‘It’s unbelievable’, says fire victim’s family after Justice annuls the jury

The two left together in a black car. Marcelo quickly got into the vehicle, while Luciano spoke to the press. He said that there was an attempt at revenge against the two, but that both he and Marcelo are not murderers.

Elissandro Spohr and Mauro Hoffmann, the two partners of the club, should leave the Canoas State Penitentiary (Pecan) this Wednesday night.

The Public Ministry regretted the outcome of the session and said it was “dissatisfied, as it trusts the legality of the process and is already working to reverse the decision, as occurred in this same process in previous situations”.

2 of 2 Luciano Bonilha Leão leaving prison after the jury annulment of the Kiss nightclub — Photo: Maurício Rebelatto Luciano Bonilha Leão leaving prison after the jury annulment of the Kiss nightclub — Photo: Maurício Rebelatto

The trial at TJ-RS ended with the score of two votes to one to recognize the annulment of the jury. While the rapporteur, judge Manuel José Martinez Lucas, dismissed the defenses’ theses, judges José Conrado Kurtz de Souza and Jayme Weingartner Neto recognized some of the defendants’ arguments.

In December 2021, the four defendants were sentenced to serve between 18 and 22 years in prison and, after a decision by the Federal Supreme Court that overturned a habeas corpus granted by the judges of the Court of Justice of RS, they remained in prison.