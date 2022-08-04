Kissing catch? See table with monkeypox transmission hazards

A table circulates on social media that ranks anyone’s daily activities, such as going to the supermarket, traveling by plane or bus, kissing and having sex, according to the risk of transmission of monkeypox.

The information was compiled from an interview with experts from the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH, its acronym in English) to NBC Chicago, aired last Wednesday (27/7), and quickly spread.

In Brazil, the content was translated by infectious disease specialist Vinicius Borges – known on social media as Doutor Maravilha – and by professionals from the NGO Instituto Multiverso, who produce health content for LGBTQIA+ people.

Approximately 18,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 78 countries since the first patient was identified in the UK in May this year. Eleven deaths were confirmed: one in Brazil, one in Peru, two in Spain, one in India and six in Africa.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (6) Recently, several countries have registered cases of patients diagnosed with monkeypox, a rare disease caused by the simian smallpox virus. According to the WHO, the condition is not considered serious: the mortality rate is 1 case in 100. However, it is the first time that it has become identified on a large scale outside the African continent.Getty Images ****Photo-person-coughing-droplets.jpg The disease was first diagnosed in humans in 1970. According to the profile of currently infected patients, most of them homosexuals or men who have sex with men (MSM), specialists suspect a possible contamination through sexual contact, as well as through contact. with injuries to sick people or droplets released during breathingLucas Ninno/Getty Images ****Picture-sick-person-sitting-on-sofa.jpg According to the U.S. Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “anyone, regardless of sexual orientation, can spread monkeypox through contact with contaminated bodily fluids or shared items (such as clothing and bedding).”Roos Koole/Getty Images ****Picture-monkey-reclining-on-tree.jpg Initially, monkeypox is transmitted by contact with infected monkeys or rodents, and is most common in African countries. Prior to the current outbreak, only four countries outside the continent had identified cases in history.seng chye teo/ Getty Images ****Picture-child-with-smallpox-3.jpg Symptoms of the condition include fever, headache, body and back pain, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion and chills. There are also spots that appear on the entire body (mainly face, hands and feet) and evolve, forming crusts, which later fall off.Wong Yu Liang / EyeEm / Getty Images ****Photo-child-with-smallpox The incubation period for the virus ranges from seven to 21 days, but symptoms, which can be very itchy or painful, usually appear after 10 days.Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images ****Picture-person-taking-injection.jpg Because it is a disease very similar to smallpox, the vaccine against the condition also serves to prevent contamination. In severe cases, treatment includes antivirals and the use of blood plasma from immunized individuals.Natalia Gdovskaia/ Getty Images ****Ilustracao-virus-variola.jpg Although relatively rare and transmissible, European experts say the risk of a major outbreak is low.ROGER HARRIS/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images 0

transmission risk

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the disease is transmitted mainly through contact with body fluids, lesions on the skin or on internal mucosal surfaces, such as the mouth or throat, respiratory droplets and contaminated objects.

CDPH experts went further and divided activities by risk of transmission to alert and calm the population.

greater risk

Direct contact with skin lesions, scabs and body fluids;

Intimate sexual contact – in this case the condom is not enough to prevent the transmission of the monkeypox virus.

“The main source of spread is direct skin-to-skin contact with rashes or sores, and this can and has very often occurred among our cases, including sexual or intimate contact,” said CDPH Medical Director of Environmental Health Janna Kerins. , to NBC Chicago.

increased risk

Kiss;

be clinging;

Dancing at an indoor party with people shirtless or not fully dressed.

intermediate risk

Sharing drinks, cutlery and utensils;

Share bedding, towels and hygiene items;

Dancing at an indoor party with fully dressed people.

Low risk (unlikely)

Dancing at an outdoor party with fully dressed people;

Desktop;

Try on clothes in a store;

Touch doorknobs;

Traveling by plane or bus;

Bathing or swimming in pools, bathtubs, rivers, sea and waterfall;

Use public restrooms;

Use public transport;

Go to the supermarket, bars or gym.

“An outdoor event is certainly less risky than a crowded place indoors. It really depends on how much clothes you are wearing,” said CDPH deputy commissioner Massimo Pacilli about the risk of dancing at an outdoor festival.

Experts also noted that while sharing sheets and towels with an infected person is not recommended, the virus is unlikely to be transmitted through clothing in store changing rooms or contact with doorknobs.

The explanation is simple: the virus dies easily in contact with disinfectant substances, sunlight and does not survive for many hours outside the human body.



Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.