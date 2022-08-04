Kissing catch? See table with monkeypox transmission hazards

A table circulates on social media that ranks anyone’s daily activities, such as going to the supermarket, traveling by plane or bus, kissing and having sex, according to the risk of transmission of monkeypox.
The information was compiled from an interview with experts from the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH, its acronym in English) to NBC Chicago, aired last Wednesday (27/7), and quickly spread.
In Brazil, the content was translated by infectious disease specialist Vinicius Borges – known on social media as Doutor Maravilha – and by professionals from the NGO Instituto Multiverso, who produce health content for LGBTQIA+ people.
Approximately 18,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 78 countries since the first patient was identified in the UK in May this year. Eleven deaths were confirmed: one in Brazil, one in Peru, two in Spain, one in India and six in Africa.
transmission risk
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the disease is transmitted mainly through contact with body fluids, lesions on the skin or on internal mucosal surfaces, such as the mouth or throat, respiratory droplets and contaminated objects.
CDPH experts went further and divided activities by risk of transmission to alert and calm the population.
greater risk
- Direct contact with skin lesions, scabs and body fluids;
- Intimate sexual contact – in this case the condom is not enough to prevent the transmission of the monkeypox virus.
“The main source of spread is direct skin-to-skin contact with rashes or sores, and this can and has very often occurred among our cases, including sexual or intimate contact,” said CDPH Medical Director of Environmental Health Janna Kerins. , to NBC Chicago.
increased risk
- Kiss;
- be clinging;
- Dancing at an indoor party with people shirtless or not fully dressed.
intermediate risk
- Sharing drinks, cutlery and utensils;
- Share bedding, towels and hygiene items;
- Dancing at an indoor party with fully dressed people.
Low risk (unlikely)
- Dancing at an outdoor party with fully dressed people;
- Desktop;
- Try on clothes in a store;
- Touch doorknobs;
- Traveling by plane or bus;
- Bathing or swimming in pools, bathtubs, rivers, sea and waterfall;
- Use public restrooms;
- Use public transport;
- Go to the supermarket, bars or gym.
“An outdoor event is certainly less risky than a crowded place indoors. It really depends on how much clothes you are wearing,” said CDPH deputy commissioner Massimo Pacilli about the risk of dancing at an outdoor festival.
Experts also noted that while sharing sheets and towels with an infected person is not recommended, the virus is unlikely to be transmitted through clothing in store changing rooms or contact with doorknobs.
The explanation is simple: the virus dies easily in contact with disinfectant substances, sunlight and does not survive for many hours outside the human body.
