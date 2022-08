The duel against Estudiantes put the athletic featured in the newspapers of La Plata, Argentina. Before the first leg, which will be this Thursday (4), at 9:30 pm, at Arena da Baixada, the news highlighted a Hurricane “model and cupbearer”.

O newspaper “the day“one of the main local newspapers, said that Athletico is a model club and became cupbearer in the last decade.

“Fifth’s opponent, for Libertadores, is Estudiantes’ main challenge this season. Furacão is the most important club in Curitiba, the capital of Paraná. It has the strength of a city with 2 million inhabitants, but it also stands out for sound financial and football management.

The newspaper also mentioned the titles won by Hurricane in recent years, the arrival of Felipão with his experience, the return of the idol Fernandinho, in addition to the results and recent moment of the club on the field.

O portal Cielo Sports, specialized in sports in the city, also highlighted the positive moment of Athletico in all competitions. In the text, the site highlights the invincibility of the Hurricane at home.

“14 games is the unbeaten record he has until today playing as home team in Curitiba: since February 27, when he lost to Atlético Mineiro, Athletico Paranaense has not known a defeat playing with his fans. In this sequence he has 11 wins, 3 draws, 31 goals for and only 10 against”.