“Lack of respect for my fight”

Celso Portiolli broke the silence and spoke about speculation that he would be leaving SBT, the broadcaster where he has worked for over 26 years, denying the information. The presenter commented that, recently, an old statement of his that he intended to take a sabbatical leave was re-circulated, but that was brought back and out of context.

The truth is that the commander of Domingo Legal is being treated for cancer, discovered at the end of last year and immediately operated on. On the afternoon of this Wednesday (3), he recorded a video especially for the RedeTv program! “A Tarde é Sua”, by Sônia Abrão, and commented on the case. The statements were also shared on the presenter’s official Instagram.

In the video, Portiolli vented and said he considered the news about his departure from Sílvio Santos’ station disrespectful, especially with his struggle, explaining that his speech was misinterpreted and taken out of context, since the statement about a sabbatical year, with the intention of taking the time to study, was given a long time ago.

He recalled that, during an interview on Carlos Alberto de Nobrega’s podcast, he said that he said he doesn’t want to do anything other than take care of his health, but that he already wanted to take a gap year to study: “My treatment still goes a long way, it hasn’t ended. When I read this kind of news, I found a tremendous lack of respect for my struggle. […] I found, in the first place, a lack of respect for my person, my struggle, in this very delicate moment that I am living. My struggle in recent times is great. And here comes this whole story taking it out of context. I will not have a gap year, I will continue to work even in this year of treatment, which goes far, I cannot even travel”said the presenter, adding that he is in good health and emphasizing that he has had the courage to work.