“Leave Vinicius Júnior, Richarlison and Rodrygo in reserve”; Neto puts Flamengo’s holder above Tite’s ‘darlings’

After winning at Neo Química Arena, against Corinthians, Neto was full of praise for Flamengo’s titleholder and made a projection for the Cup

In the first match valid for the quarterfinals of the Liberators cup played last Tuesday (2), at Neo Química Arena, Flamengo beat the Corinthians 2-0, with goals from arrascaeta and gabigol. In front of the football presented, the presenter Grandchild surrendered to the talent of the Rubro-Negro cast and highlighted that only Neymar is better than one of the team players.

during the program ‘The Ball Owners’ this Wednesday (3), the presenter was only praising gabigol. The striker was one of the highlights of the confrontation against the São Paulo team. Neto also highlighted that the player is not better than Neymar and emphasized that he deserves an opportunity in the Brazilian team of Tite.

Grandchild also highlighted that the attacker red black is superior to all competitors for the position in national football and highlighted that Brazil needs him to win the World Cup Qatar. It is worth mentioning that the presenter placed the goalscorer in front of Vinicius Jr. “Gabigol is just not better than Neymar. After Neymar, no striker in Brazilian football is better than Gabigol. Vinicius Junior or Gabigol? Gabigol!”

The presenter also highlighted that the attacker is superior to players who defend clubs like Real Madrid and tottenham. “Leave Vinicius Júnior, Richarlison and Rodrygo in the reserve, make a strong midfield and put Gabigol and Neymar in attack. Brazil wins the Cup! But you, Tite, will take your family.”