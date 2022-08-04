Leslie Grace, aka Batgirl, speaks out about the film’s cancellation

Actress thanks fans and co-workers, and shares several cute photos and videos from the set

batgirlthe heroine’s solo film DC Comicsbecame the subject of controversy when it was entirely canceled by the Warner Bros. Discovery even close to its conclusion, with no chance of being released in theaters or even on the streaming. Leslie Gracewho would live the titular protagonist of the feature, now spoke about what happened.

In a post on Instagramthe actress shared several behind-the-scenes photos and videos of the film, and wrote a statement to thank the crew, cast and fans of the canceled project:

“Dear family! Even after the recent news about our Batgirl movie, I am proud of the love, dedication and good intentions that all of our incredible cast and crew poured into the project over seven months in Scotland. I am blessed to have worked among the best and created lifelong relationships in the process! To every Batgirl fan – THANK YOU SO MUCH for the love and belief in allowing me to take on the mantle and become, as Barbara Gordon herself puts it, ‘my own damn hero!’ Batgirl forever!”

Check out Leslie Grace’s original post below, with behind-the-scenes photos and videos from batgirl:

In 2021, Leslie Grace (In A Neighborhood of New York) became a finalist for the role of Batgirl in a contest against Haley Lu Richardson (Five Steps Away), and ended up being chosen in July of that year, when she was announced to the post. Since then, she has been quite excited about the project.

Leslie ended up at the center of this cancellation controversy, as anonymous sources pointed out that the cancellation of batgirl it was because the movie was supposed to be terrible. In an official statement, a representative for Warner Bros. Discovery stated that the work was shelved due to a change in strategy by the new management, and directly cited Grace’s name, praising her for her performance.

In the end, everything indicates that the cancellation of batgirl – which was accompanied by the sequence of Scooby! The film – was for financial reasons.

The project would have already cost about US$90 million, but the company did not want to invest any additional cents because it did not believe it had the potential to blockbuster cinematic, while being too expensive for the streaming. Canceling everything would give the opportunity to put the work as a side effect of the merger between companies, which guarantees tax exemption in the United States.

Fans are already voicing their outrage on social media, but it’s still unclear whether Warner Bros. Discovery will take a step back and end up releasing the project in some form. Almost completed, the film would still have the participation of Brendan Fraser it’s from Michael Keatonwho would reprise his role as Batman.

