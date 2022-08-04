Leslie Grace Thanks Fans After Batgirl Cancellation: “Blessed”

One day after canceling batgirl for the Warner Bros.the star of the film produced for the HBO Max, Leslie Gracepublished a statement in the Instagram. Opting for a positive tone, she shied away from criticism of the studio’s decision and opted to celebrate her colleagues’ work on the project, as well as thank her fans. A.D who supported her throughout her work. See below.

“Dear family! In the wake of recent news about our film Batgirl, I am proud of the love, hard work and intention that all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over seven months in Scotland. I feel blessed to have worked between great and forged relationships that will last a lifetime, in the process. To every Batgirl fan: Thank you! For your love and for believing, allowing me to take on the cover and become, as Babs says, ‘my own heroine’. Batgirl forever”wrote the actress.

According to Deadline’s sources, the cancellation happened because Warner’s new leadership after the Discovery merger rejected the previously established strategy of investing in major productions for the company. HBO Maxthe studio’s streaming service. batgirl had a budget of $90 million, inflated by $70 million due to Covid-19 prevention costs.

Leslie Grace would work with Michael Keaton and JK Simmons in the feature that would introduce the actress’ version for Barbara Gordon. Recently, it was reported that the film already had a possible sequel being discussed.

Batgirl was directed by the duo formed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys Forever and Ms. Marvel), with a script Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn and Her Fantabulous Emancipation). To top it off, the film would feature Brendan Fraser like the villain.

