Lineup: Renato Augusto and Willian reinforce Corinthians training for the game against Avaí | Corinthians

The midfielders Renato Augusto and Willian were on the field in the re-presentation of Corinthians this Thursday and may be available for the game against Avaí, on Saturday, at 19h, in Ressacada.

Renato Augusto had a soleus muscle injury (in the back of the leg, between the knee and the heel) and has not played since June 19, but he already trains with the ball. Willian was absent in the defeat to Flamengo, last Tuesday, due to tendinitis in his right thigh.

The presence of the duo in the starting lineup in the next game is still uncertain. Coach Vítor Pereira’s planning will also take into account the return duel of the Libertadores quarterfinals, on Tuesday, at Maracanã. The Portuguese usually decide the lineup only on the day of the match.

This Thursday, the group did some work at the gym and then only the less physically worn out athletes went to the field. On Friday, Timão does his last training session before traveling to Florianópolis.

In agreement with Santos, midfielder Luan also trained at CT Joaquim Grava. He will be loaned to the rival until the end of the year.

Corinthians did not release an update on the clinical picture of Maycon, midfielder replaced in the first half of the duel against Flamengo after being hit by Thiago Maia.

A possible alvinegra lineup to face Avaí has: Cássio, Rafael Ramos, Gil, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Fausto Vera, Roni and Giuliano; Adson (Mosquito), Giovane (Júnior Moraes) and Róger Guedes.

With 38 points, Corinthians ranks second in the Brasileirão, behind rival Palmeiras, who has 42.

