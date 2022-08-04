Lotofácil da Independência prize of R$ 160 million does not accumulate! – Campo Grande Lottery

With Mestre do Bolão you have 155 thousand times more chances to win and you can also buy via WhatsApp

Image: Disclosure

200 years ago Dom Pedro I declared the independence of Brazil on the banks of the Ipiranga. Now, you can declare your financial independence. But it is necessary to believe in luck and invest in the opportunities that the Master of the Ball prepared for the most awaited draw of the year lottoeasywith an expected premium of BRL 160 million.

That’s right, you can earn your share of the R$ 160 million prize, estimated by Caixa, by buying your prize pool at Master of the Balla service of Campo Grande lotteryleader in sales in the region and established for 38 years as Casa Lotérica Oficial, accredited by Caixa.

Image: Disclosure

In keeping with the tradition of always bringing the best pools in the region to its customers, Master of the Ball overcame and prepared the super millionaire combo! For BRL 16,957.00, you can take home 5 games of 20 scores (the largest allowed by Caixa) and 15 more games of 27 odds of 19 scores, totaling more than 135,000 chances to win.

There’s a pool for all tastes and for all pockets. There are more than 60 different pools and one of them will certainly fit your profile and taste.

In addition to Master of the Ball have several pool options, you can buy at WhatsApp from anywhere in the countryas we deliver by Fedex*, or in another way that you agree with our team of experts:

1 pool of 20 dozen, with 27 odds of R$ 1,938.00, with 15,504 chances of you winning (we have 10 different games to choose from);

40 different pools of 19 tens, each with 27 shares of R$ 484.50 reais. And the best thing is that you can choose as many as you want, creating your own combo;

Choosing 40 games you pay R$ 19,380.00 and you will have 155,040 chances to win;

Choosing 30 games you pay R$ 14,535.00 and have 116,280 chances to win;

Choosing 20 games you pay R$ 9,690.00 and you will have 77,520 chances to win;

Choosing 10 games you pay R$ 4,845.00 and you will have 38,760 chances to win;

Choosing 5 games you pay BRL 2,422.50 and you will have 19,380 chances to win.

It’s a chance that never ends and you decide the combination of games you want to play.

and buy at Master of the Ball it got even better. In addition to acquiring Whatsapp from anywhere in Brazil, as we deliver tickets by Sedex*, those who live in Campo Grande now have the opportunity to buy at the two stores in the chain: the already traditional Comper da Rua Brilhante (see how to get there) and a brand new store located in the Chácara Cachoeira neighborhood at Rua Raul Pires Barbosa, 1239 (see how to get).

Comper store on Rua Brilhante and Chácara Cachoeira unit. (Photos: Paulo Francis)

And the Teacher growing to increase its chances of earning its share of the R$ 160 million.

You can not be out of it. Click here and speak directly with the experts of the Master of the Ball to guarantee your shares of the best pools.

After all, it’s the chance for you to repeat Dom Pedro and declare your independence from boletos, card bills, end of the month squeeze…

How about your life with a new house, a new car, a trip to wherever you want to go?

You may. Believe in luck, buy your pool with the Master of the Ball and then just cheer on the special draw that will take place on September 10th.

*Cost varies depending on the bettor’s location.