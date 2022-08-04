Lotofcil 2589, Quina 5914 and other lotteries: check the numbers (3/8) – Nacional

Caixa drew lots this Wednesday (3/8) the contests Lotofcil 2589, Quina 5914, Lotomania 2347 and Super Sete 278.
The draws took place at Espao da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in So Paulo, at 8 pm (watch the video below). O State of Mines updated all results.
Wednesday Lotteries (3/8)
Lotofcil 2589 – BRL 1.5 million
Check the tens: 01 – 02 – 04 – 05 – 07 – 08 – 09 – 10 – 14 – 15 – 18 – 21 – 22 – 24 – 25
prize
- 15 hits: 3 winning bets, BRL 485,117.15
- 14 hits: 260 winning bets, BRL 1,676.67
- 13 hits: 9921 winning bets, BRL 25.00
- 12 hits: 134191 winning bets, BRL 10.00
- 11 hits: 680509 winning bets, BRL 5.00
Next draw: 4/8
Quina 5914 – BRL 3.4 million
Check the tens: 20 – 46 – 53 – 61 – 73
prize
- 5 hits: there were no winners
- 4 hits: 32 winning bets, R$ 14,011.80
- 3 hits: 3,533 winning bets, BRL 120.86
- 2 hits: 103,937 winning bets, BRL 4.10
Next draw: 4/8
Lotomania 2347 – BRL 5.2 million
Check the tens: 03 – 07 – 09 – 18 – 19 – 20 – 22 – 24 – 25 – 29 – 34 – 35 – 47 – 53 – 66 – 72 – 75 – 85 – 92 – 99
prize
- 20 hits: 1 winning bet, BRL 5,122,494.53
- 19 hits: 10 winning bets, R$ 29,446.83
- 18 hits: 123 winning bets, R$ 1,496.28
- 17 hits: 966 winning bets, R$ 190.52
- 16 hits: 5768 winning bets, BRL 31.90
- 15 hits: 23958 winning bets, BRL 7.68
- 0 hits: no hits
Next draw: 5/8
Super Seven 278 – BRL 250 thousand
Check the numbers:
1st column: 7
2nd column: 7
3rd column: 4
4th column: 2
5th column: 9
6th column: 9
7th column: 4
prize
- 7 hits: there were no winners
- 6 hits: 2 winning bets, R$ 10,456.16
- 5 hits: 31 winning bets, R$ 963.70
- 4 hits: 549 winning bets, R$ 54.41
- 3 hits: 4,490 winning bets, BRL 5.00
Next draw: 5/8