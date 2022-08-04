Lotofcil 2589, Quina 5914 and other lotteries: check the numbers (3/8) – Nacional

Quina betting slip
Quina one of the lotteries drawn this Wednesday (photo: Box/Disclosure)

Caixa drew lots this Wednesday (3/8) the contests Lotofcil 2589, Quina 5914, Lotomania 2347 and Super Sete 278.

The draws took place at Espao da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in So Paulo, at 8 pm (watch the video below). O State of Mines updated all results.

Wednesday Lotteries (3/8)

Lotofcil 2589 – BRL 1.5 million

Check the tens: 01 – 02 – 04 – 05 – 07 – 08 – 09 – 10 – 14 – 15 – 18 – 21 – 22 – 24 – 25

prize

  • 15 hits: 3 winning bets, BRL 485,117.15
  • 14 hits: 260 winning bets, BRL 1,676.67
  • 13 hits: 9921 winning bets, BRL 25.00
  • 12 hits: 134191 winning bets, BRL 10.00
  • 11 hits: 680509 winning bets, BRL 5.00

Next draw: 4/8

Quina 5914 – BRL 3.4 million

Check the tens: 20 – 46 – 53 – 61 – 73

prize

  • 5 hits: there were no winners
  • 4 hits: 32 winning bets, R$ 14,011.80
  • 3 hits: 3,533 winning bets, BRL 120.86
  • 2 hits: 103,937 winning bets, BRL 4.10

Next draw: 4/8

Lotomania 2347 – BRL 5.2 million

Check the tens: 03 – 07 – 09 – 18 – 19 – 20 – 22 – 24 – 25 – 29 – 34 – 35 – 47 – 53 – 66 – 72 – 75 – 85 – 92 – 99

prize

  • 20 hits: 1 winning bet, BRL 5,122,494.53
  • 19 hits: 10 winning bets, R$ 29,446.83
  • 18 hits: 123 winning bets, R$ 1,496.28
  • 17 hits: 966 winning bets, R$ 190.52
  • 16 hits: 5768 winning bets, BRL 31.90
  • 15 hits: 23958 winning bets, BRL 7.68
  • 0 hits: no hits

Next draw: 5/8

Super Seven 278 – BRL 250 thousand

Check the numbers:

1st column: 7
2nd column: 7
3rd column: 4
4th column: 2
5th column: 9
6th column: 9
7th column: 4

prize

  • 7 hits: there were no winners
  • 6 hits: 2 winning bets, R$ 10,456.16
  • 5 hits: 31 winning bets, R$ 963.70
  • 4 hits: 549 winning bets, R$ 54.41
  • 3 hits: 4,490 winning bets, BRL 5.00

Next draw: 5/8

