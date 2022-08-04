Luan agrees with Santos and half of Corinthians should be announced for loan soon

2 hours ago

Midfielder Luan is close to being announced as a signing for Santos. The player, who belongs to Corinthians, will be loaned to the rival of Baixada for free until the end of the Brazilian Championship.

The information that Luan and Santos agreed on the final details of the contract in the last few days was published by ge.globe and confirmed by the report of My Helm. As previously informed, Corinthians will pay 100% of the attacking midfielder’s salaries and, in addition, will not receive anything to take the player to the rival.

Corinthians’ expectation with this move is that, in the future, the club will be able to negotiate the attacking midfielder. Luan has a bond with Timão until December 2023.

The negotiation, as already determined by the My Helm, came from the Corinthians board. Outside the plans of the club and coach Vítor Pereira, with whom he even made his debut, Luan is no longer on the list of entries in Libertadores, leaving the vacancy and the shirt to Yuri Alberto.

Today at the age of 29, Luan arrived at Corinthians in 2020, but did not mesh with the club’s shirt. Since his arrival, the former number 7 has played 80 games and scored 11 goals. In the current season, Luan entered the field only three times, the last one in February.

