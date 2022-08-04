Luccas Claro leaves Fluminense to play in Turkish football | fluminense

Luccas Claro is no longer a Fluminense player. The defender, who had a contract with the club until the end of 2022, requested this Wednesday the termination of his contract to play in Turkish football – the team was not disclosed. Flu announced that it will receive financial compensation for the athlete’s departure – the amounts were not revealed. In all, the player played 118 games for the team.

Before playing for Fluminense, Luccas Claro played for Gençlerbirligi, in Turkey. The defender was hired by Flu in the final stretch of 2019.

Luccas Claro gained prominence the following season, when he was the name of the team with 42 games and six goals. Last year, the defender was on the field in 49 matches, provided an assist and scored once. In 2022, he appeared in 25 games, scored a goal and provided an assist.

On social media, Fluminense thanked Luccas Claro:

– All our affection and gratitude to the defender who honored and fought for our colors throughout the 118 games he played for the club. Among so many special moments, there were goals in classics, achievements and great identification with Flu. Much appreciated, Warrior! – says the post.

For the defensive sector, Flu has Nino, Manoel, David Duarte, David Braz, Matheus Ferraz and Luan, who is recovering from surgery. Felipe Melo has also been playing in the position in some games.

With 37 points, Fluminense is third in the Brazilian Championship. The team is three points behind Corinthians, in second place, and seven points away from Palmeiras, which leads the competition with 42. The club will finally return to Maracanã, after almost a month away from the stadium, to face Cuiabá, at 4 pm.

