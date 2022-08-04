Luísa Sonza comments on controversy with the composer: ‘Very bloody glue’ | TV & Famous

Furthermore, she stated that “It’s very unfair and frustrating that you don’t take credit for an idea of ​​yours“. After the jabs from her co-worker, it was Luísa’s turn to speak out. On social media, the singer vented:

“I’ve always heard that when an artist is successful, he glues a lot of leech and people who want your evil around and I never believed much. I always believed in good and that people were mass, today at 24 I get scared to see that really, just wants to suck you in and doesn’t really care about you.”

She explained that she has already resolved the situation with the songwriter and that the two talked:

“I talked to Elana, I don’t think she’s a bad person. It happens.

Earlier, Elana took to social media to talk about her outrage over working with “Puppies.”

“The person who really knew how to value this embryonic part of a song was Marília Mendonça. That’s why the sertanejo is always on the rise, people take the hand and help each other all the time and I didn’t ‘help’ anyone to do it, no. It’s my idea and no one was giving morals before seeing the business ready”.

Afterwards, the songwriter also commented on the conversation she had with Luísa after the controversy:

“I’m not ungrateful, I respect all the work done by her entire team. I didn’t want to feel passive and I ended up acting in an idiotic way.”

Elana Dara and Luísa Sonza — Photo: Instagram

On social media, Elana even posted a little bit of the composition process of ‘Cachorrinhas’.

