Luísa Sonza responds to complaints from the composer of Cachorrinhas

Luísa Sonza spoke about the controversy surrounding her new song, “Cachorrinhas”.

After an outburst from one of the song’s songwriters, Elana Dara, the singer also spoke about it on her Twitter. “I’ve always heard that when an artist is successful, he glues a lot of leech and people who want your evil around and I never believed much. I always believed in good and that people were mass. Today, at 24, I find myself scared to see that really, most just want to suck you in and don’t really care about you,” the singer began.

Luísa also stated that she had already spoken personally with Elana. “I don’t think she’s a bad person, I think she was a gourd to come here on Twitter and get pissed off without even wanting to exchange ideas with me. And not even seeing all sides. It happens. , me and her”, said the singer, adding: “I’m out”.

Elana used the same platform earlier to talk about the lack of credit she had seen and received for the song, which is eligible for platinum certification. “When I’m at the top, a songwriter will have a fucking voice, he’ll be valued as he deserves! Because it’s very unfair and frustrating for you not to take credit for an idea of ​​yours”, she said, adding: “If I don’t spit here, nobody even cares. Even cursing me, at least there are people talking about it”. Elana was credited for composing the song on Spotify.

After Luísa talked about ungrateful people, Elana talked about the conversation she had with the singer. “I just talked to Luisa, I believe my indignation was a set of factors that happened (and that she had no control over) and I did throw up on Twitter, with the aim of making people value the songwriting process and ended up turning into an acorn. I’m not ungrateful, I was just in the pile and Luisa is a f*cking artist that obviously if I’m going to release a song about dogs it doesn’t get top 1. That’s it, I respect all the work done by her entire team, I didn’t want to feel passive and I ended up acting like an idiot,” she said.