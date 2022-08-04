Lula confesses to being a fan of the soap opera ‘Pantanal’: ‘Choro com a História’

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), 76, admitted on his social media that he is a fan of “Pantanal”, a soap opera shown in prime time on Globo. He has been especially moved by a specific plot of the story: that of Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira).

“I’m here in Piauí and I’m missing ‘Pantanal’. Yesterday I got angry when Tenório (Murilo Benício) kicked Bruaca out of his house”, he confessed, through a publication made on Twitter.

In the most recent chapters of Benedito Ruy Barbosa’s work, the villain Tenório put his wife on the street after discovering that she had betrayed him with the pawn Alcides (Juliano Cazarré). More than revenge, his goal was to ‘replace’ her at home with Zuleica (Aline Borges), her lover for decades.

“I still think she’s going to come back and teach that male chauvinist a lesson, who didn’t respect the woman who lived with him for 30 years. I cry with her story”, cheered Lula, moved by the character’s drama.