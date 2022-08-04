Lula has 43% against 35% of Bolsonaro

Research shows that, today, the 2 names would go to the 2nd round. Together, the other candidates add up to 15%

Search PowerDate held from July 31 to August 2, 2022 shows that the framework for the presidential succession remains stable. Today, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has 43% of voting intentions in the 1st round, while Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has 35%. The other candidates, together, add up to 15%.

Little has changed from 15 days earlier. The PT maintained the percentage of the previous round, while the current president fluctuated negatively by 2 percentage points – variation within the margin of error of 2 pp.

Ciro Gomes registers 7% of voting intentions. Simone Tebet marks 4% and André Janones, 2%. Eymael and Felipe d’Avila have 1% each. The other names tested did not have enough mentions to score.

The following table shows what the valid votes would look like today – that is, those assigned to one of the candidates, excluding blanks and nulls. With this scenario, there would be no decision in the 1st round, when 1 candidate needs to have at least 50% plus 1 of the valid votes to win.

The search PowerDate was registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) on June 29. The list of tested names reflects the most likely scenario at the time. The scenario should narrow down in the coming days:

André Janones – with 2%, it is on the verge of exiting the dispute. Must support the PT;

Luciano Bivar – he gave up, but in his place Soraya Thronicke entered;

Pablo Marçal – can be raffled in the next few days. The Pros articulates support for Lula.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power 360 Journalism, with its own resources. The results are published in an editorial partnership with the TV Cultura. Data were collected from July 31 to August 2, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 322 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-08398/2022.

To reach 3,500 interviews that proportionally fill (as they appear in society) the groups by sex, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, there are more than 100,000 calls until the interviewees are found who faithfully represent the population as a whole. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text.

STRATIFICATION

O PowerDate stratifies responses to gauge how each candidate scores in specific demographic segments. Lula has his best performances among young people aged between 16 and 24 (50%), in the Northeast region (48%) and among those with a family income of up to 2 salaries (48%). Bolsonaro scores more among men (40%) people aged 45 to 59 (39%), in the Midwest region (46%) and among those with an income of more than 5 salaries (42%).

POWERDATA

POWERDATACAST

METHODOLOGY

The search PowerDate was carried out from July 31 to August 2, 2022. 3,500 people aged 16 years or older were interviewed in 322 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. A parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in the variables of sex, age, education, region and income. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The interviews were carried out by telephone (for landlines and cell phones), using the URA (Audible Response Unit) system, in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds through the keyboard of the device. The confidence interval of the study is 95%.

For readability, search results have been rounded. Because of this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results is different from 100. Differences between the total frequencies and the percentages in tables of crossover of variables may appear due to non-response occurrences. This study was carried out with the resources of the PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Power360 Journalism. The results are published in an editorial partnership with the TV Cultura. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-08398/2022.

