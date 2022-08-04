Lula participates in a health conference and act in defense of the SUS this Friday

Lula’s website

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, presidential candidate for the Let’s Go Together For Brazil Movement (PT, PCdoB, PV, PSB, Psol, Network and Solidarity), participates this Friday, 5th, National Health Day, in a act in defense of SUS, in Sao Paulo. The event is part of the Free, Democratic and Popular Health Conference, organized by Frente Pela Vida.

The act takes place at Casa de Portugal, in the Liberdade neighborhood, in São Paulo, and will address the importance of the Unified Health System for the lives of the Brazilian people, highlighting the main proposals for the sector. The table with the presence of the former president is scheduled to start at 11 am.

O press accreditation can be done until Thursday, the 4th, at 18:00. Credentials can be picked up on site from 8 am on Friday and the event will be broadcast through the former president’s social media.

In defense of SUS

The act in defense of the SUS was suggested by Lula himself on January 18, during ameeting at the Perseu Abramo Foundation with former Ministers of Health Humberto Costa, Saraiva Felipe, Agenor Alvarez, José Gomes Temporão, Alexandre Padilha and Arthur Chioro. Since then, Frente Pela Vida started organizing the event, with a campaign starting from April 7th, International Health Day.

Legacies of PT governments include Bolsa Família in the name of women, the Household Law, the Maria da Penha Law and the construction of more than 8,000 daycare centers, among several other actions.

Between April and August, 120 free conferences were held at municipal, regional and state levels across the country, bringing together SUS users, parliamentarians, managers, academic community, in addition to the Meeting of Health Workers and National Forum of Trade Union Centers in Occupational Health.

In an interview with ‘UOL’, this Wednesday (27), the former president said that the people no longer fall into Bolsonaro’s electoral demagoguery. “The poor want to be a doctor, and that’s what I’m going to guarantee”, assured the PT

The Frente pela Vida was created on May 29, 2020, initially bringing together the National Health Council (CNS), the Brazilian Society for the Progress of Science (SBPC), the Brazilian Association of Collective Health (Abrasco), the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB), the National Association of Directors of Federal Institutions of Higher Education (Andifes), the Brazilian Press Association (ABI), the Brazilian Center for Health Studies (Cebes), the Brazilian Society of Bioethics (SBB) and Rede Unida, to represent civil society during the Covid 19 pandemic.

Service:

Lula at the Free, Democratic and Popular Health Conference

Date: 08/05

Location: Casa de Portugal – Av. of Liberty, 602 – Liberty

Accreditation: through this link.

From the website Lula.com.br