Lumena puts on a flashy bikini to wiggle her big butt: “Can someone teach me?”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/euX0opykep8/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/euX0opykep8/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/euX0opykep8/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/euX0opykep8″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

She rocks the dance! Lumena Aleluia, former participant of “Big Brother Brasil”, gave the talk on social networks with a super daring video that left netizens drooling a lot! At the time, the muse impressed with her sculptural shape and caused Instagram followers!

+ With a transparent skirt, Lumena tries but fails to remove the garment from her butt

The influencer and muse of OnlyFans took great care in choosing the look to assemble her unique bikini. The former BBB joined the TikTok choreography trend and did well with her swing, but asked that one smart help to the fans at the time of the performance. “Someone teach me how to make the tududum? Did you like it?”, asked Lumena.

In the comments, fans left several compliments for the muse. “No need to teach, you were born knowing”, joked a follower. “In a Caribbean climate?”, asked another internet user, shocked by the beauty of the muse. “This one knows how to dance well”, fired a third, drooling over the ex-BBB. Watch the video:

Lumena earns big with adult content from OnlyFans

She knows she won! Recently, it began to circulate on social media that the ex-BBB Lumena Aleluia would have earned about R$100,000 in just three days with her debut on OnlyFans. In an interview with the newspaper Extra, the muse commented on the experience of producing intimate photos and videos.

“I was invited to be the muse of a samba school and at the time I didn’t feel comfortable dancing with one of the pieces that the designer had proposed, which showed my body a lot. It displayed nudity, it had a language of nudity”, he recalled the experience.

“At the time, I was still very insecure with my own body and very stuck, repressed in relation to these questions in the universe of sensuality itself. I couldn’t authorize myself to parade”, Lumena continued in her outburst.

However, the muse said that she managed to bring out her sensuality and, therefore, created a profile on OnlyFans. “I created in my head a very prejudiced idea that my erotic side, my sensual side, he had to be denied. I have been reflecting a lot on the foundations of this insecurity and I decided to take the courage to break and question it once and for all,” she revealed.

Keep up to date with what’s happening in the world of celebrities

+ After debuting PP lingerie, Mulher Melão is inspired by Luísa Sonza and strikes a “puppy” pose

+ New fitness muse? Simaria shows how much he “grew” with gym clothes and bold pose

+ Sabrina Sato poses with an open red dress and fans zoom in to find out more: “I could see it”