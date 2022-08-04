Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) jumps 12% in post-Copom trading; Via (VIIA3) up 8% – Money Times

You retailers and the companies of technology opened sharply higher this Thursday (4), with the market confident that the end of the monetary tightening cycle in Brazil is near.

The roles of these two sectors are a positive highlight of the Ibovespa today, with Méliuz (CASH3) shooting up 8.85% around 11 am, at R$ 1.23.

Locaweb (LWSA3) marks its fourth consecutive day of strong appreciation. In addition to the decision of Monetary Policy Committee (Copom)the shares gain momentum this Thursday, jumping 6.94%, due to market expectations about the company’s quarterly results.

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Via (VIIA3) also assumed a significant upward trajectory. Magalu’s share shot up 11.95%, while the owner of the Bahia houses and Point engaged an appreciation of 8.4%. Brazilian e-commerce players also gain extra strength with the Free marketwhich soars on Nasdaq after the release of quarterly results.

The Copom raised yesterday the Selic by 0.5 percentage point, to 13.75%.

In addition, the BC signaled, in a statement, that the monetary tightening cycle may continue at the next meeting.

The BC said that “the Committee will assess the need for a residual adjustment, of lesser magnitude, at its next meeting”. The announcement makes room for a new adjustment of 0.25 percentage point or 0.5 percentage point.

Although part of the market expected the end of the rate hike cycle to be announced last night, the expectation that the monetary tightening is close to ending is dominant.

according to BTG Pactual (BPAC11), the BC should end the Selic high at 14%.

“For now, we discard Copom actions in October, both because of the current communication and because of the context between the 1st and 2nd round of the elections”, says the bank, in a report.

