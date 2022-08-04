Maíra and Arthur decide to move from Brazil. Know details

One of the most talked about and controversial couples in the artistic world today, Maíra Cardi and Arthur Aguiar are on the way to leave Brazil, and it seems that the period away will be a long time. The destination for the new phase will be California, in the United States, where the life coach lived for 8 years before meeting the latest Big Brother Brasil champion.

People close to Maíra Cardi confided to the owner of this column that her interest is solely in the search for a simpler and safer life alongside her children Lucas Cardi, 22, and Sophia, just 3 years old.

Quite different from what you might imagine, Maíra is completely detached from luxury for luxury’s sake. The idea of ​​change was also strengthened, above all, by the possibility of being able to lead a “normal” life, such as going to the market peacefully, doing their own housework, making friends, letting their children go out and attending public school.

The LeoDias column got in touch with Maíra Cardi, who is just traveling in California and confirmed all the information.

“I was very happy here, I love the simple life here. I always wanted to go back, but I couldn’t because Sophia was small and he had his life tied up in Brazil. I’m so grateful for everything I have, but today I live in a bubble. I’ve almost been kidnapped twice, I can’t enjoy the simplest things like going to the beach with my daughter without being afraid. Lucas was raised here, studied in public high school and used to skate to school. Now, God willing, I’ll be back, because he doesn’t have anything else to tie him to there”, highlighted Maíra Cardi.

