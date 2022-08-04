“Malignant tumor…”; Ex-BBB discovers thyroid cancer, vents and alerts followers

This Wednesday (3), Aline Gotschalg opened his heart and left his followers worried. THE ex-BBB announced that he fought a battle with thyroid cancer, by sharing clicks in which he appears on a hospital stretcher. The influencer made a very emotional outburst.

On the social networks, Aline published some clicks where it appears right after undergoing surgery to remove the tumor. She took the opportunity to reassure fans and reveal that she is already cured. “Thyroid cancer. Receiving this diagnosis was not easy. I was very afraid and I confess that it was difficult days here”she wrote.

“But now, I’m just grateful! I lived an experience that justifies my faith and I couldn’t help but share it with you”, she continued. Second Alinethe diagnosis was discovered on an ultrasound examination of the thyroid: “It was then that we discovered a malignant thyroid tumor. I am grateful that I discovered it early. Early diagnosis saves lives!”.

THE ex-BBB also took the opportunity to explain that he was only able to reveal the situation after winning that battle. “I had to experience everything, understand and strengthen myself first before sharing it with you. I hope you understand me. This was the moment I most wanted in recent times. I am alive and healed. Going home”finished.