Man photographed in subway by doctor denies he has monkeypox

The man who was reportedly diagnosed with monkeypox after a doctor saw his legs on public transport has denied having the disease. A photo showing the man’s wounds went viral on social media.

“I don’t have monkeypox and I haven’t spoken to him at any time,” explains the man, who declined to be identified.

The doctor identified as Arturo Henriques posted on social media that he caught the man allegedly with the disease on a Madrid subway.

“How many people can he make sick??? I have no idea”, asked the doctor on the microblog. In his version, the two would have talked.

“The man enters the subway. Completely riddled with injuries from head to toe, including his hands. I see the situation and I also see the people around me as if nothing is happening. I became a KAREN, I approached the man prudently and questioned what he was doing on the subway if he had V [varíola] of the monkeys. His answer: yes. I have it, but my doctor didn’t tell me I had to stay home. Just wear a mask,” she said.

However, the patient categorically denied that this conversation took place and said that the disease he suffers from is called neurofibromatosis, which causes damage to the limbs.