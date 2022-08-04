Manifesto articulated by Fiesp in defense of democracy is signed by more than 100 entities

247 – The manifesto articulated by the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp) in defense of democracy, which will be published this Thursday, 4th, in the main newspapers in the country, has the support of more than 100 entities.
According to a preliminary list published by the newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo, among the signatories are the American Chamber of Commerce (Amcham) and the Fernando Henrique Cardoso Foundation. According to Amcham’s advisory, the entity represents around 4,000 companies in Brazil, which together account for a third of the Brazilian GDP.
Trade union centers also sign the text, such as the CUT, in addition to entities linked to environmental protection, such as Greenpeace and WWF.
The list of the manifesto in defense of democracy also includes the signatures of the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), Federation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism of the State of São Paulo (FecomercioSP), for example, and the already known absence of large confederations, such as the national confederations of industry (CNI), commerce (CNC) and transport (CNT).
Brazilian Academy of Sciences
Paulista Academy of Law
Paulista Academy of Letters
Amnesty International
Association of Lawyers and Public Lawyers for Democracy
Association Article 19
Brazilian Association of Medical and Dental Articles and Equipment Industry
Brazilian Association of the Soluble Coffee Industry
Brazilian Association of Personal Hygiene, Perfumery and Cosmetics Industry
Brazilian Association of Infrastructure and Basic Industries
Brazilian Association of Communication Agencies
Brazilian Association of Biscuit, Pasta and Industrialized Bread & Cakes Industries
Brazilian Association of Generic and Biosimilar Medicines Industries
Brazilian Association of Vegetable Oil Industries
Brazilian Association of Labor Lawyers
Brazilian Association of Economists for Democracy
Brazilian Press Association
São Paulo Lawyers Association
National Association of State Tax Inspectors Associations
National Association of Directors of Federal Institutions of Higher Education
American Chamber of Commerce
Brazilian Trade Union Center
Central of Workers of Brazil
Workers’ Union Central
Single Workers’ Center
Brazilian Center for Analysis and Planning
Brazilian Center for International Relations
Public Policy Debate Center
Center for the Study of Labor Relations and Inequalities
Public Leadership Center
Brazil Engineering Club
Black Coalition for Rights
Arns Commission on Human Rights
Committee in Defense of Democracy and the Democratic State and Rule of Law
Conectas Human Rights
Democracy in Check
Brazilian Federation of Banks
Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo
Federation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism
National Federation of Supplementary Health
Union strength
Brazilian Public Security Forum
Fernando Henrique Cardoso Foundation
Greenpeace
Group of Institutes, Foundations and Companies
Group of Teachers for Democracy at Fundação Getúlio Vargas in São Paulo
Torture Never Again Group
Brazilian Tree Industry
Akatu Institute
Brazilian Institute of Criminal Sciences
Brazilian Institute of Competition, Consumption and International Trade Studies
Brazilian Institute of Consumer Policy and Law
Black Women’s Institute
Institute of Financial Law
Institute of Cultural Studies
Institute of Studies for Industrial Development
Institute for Health Policy Studies
Peregum Black Reference Institute
Institute of Brazilian Lawyers
Institute of Lawyers of São Paulo
Ethos Institute of Business and Social Responsibility
Marielle Franco Institute
Mobility and Social Development Institute
Pro Bono Institute
Socio-environmental Institute
I’m Peace Institute
Vladimir Herzog Institute
Lawyer’s Defense Movement
New Workers Union Central
São Paulo Bar Association
Pact for Democracy
National Thought of Business Bases
Pontifical Catholic University Sao Paulo
Servers’ Central Public
Political Action Network for Sustainability
Union of the Stone Powder, Porcelain and Earthenware Ceramics Industry in the State of São Paulo
Union of the Industry of Dental, Medical and Hospital Articles and Equipment
Union of the Flat Glass and Crystal Processing and Processing Industry of the State of São Paulo
Jaú Footwear Industry Union
Fiberboard and Wood Particleboard Industry Union of the State of São Paulo
Union of the Industry of Electrical Conductors, Drawing and Rolling Non-Ferrous Metals of the State of São Paulo
Union of the Specialty Textile Industry of the State of São Paulo
Pharmaceuticals Industry Union
Union of the Industry of Corn, Soy and Their Derivatives in the State of São Paulo
Union of the Furniture Industry of São Paulo
Union of Limestone and Derivatives Industries for Agricultural Use of the State of São Paulo
Union of Sanitary Ceramics Industries of the State of São Paulo
Perfumery and Toiletries Union in the State of São Paulo
Union of Hospitals, Clinics, Laboratories and Health Establishments of the State of São Paulo
Federal District Teachers Union
Industry Union Lamps Electrical Appliances Lighting State São Paulo
Industry Union Marble Granites State São Paulo
National Union of the Naval and Offshore Construction and Repair Industry
National Union of the Soluble Coffee Industry
Brazilian Society for the Advancement of Science
All for Education
General Union of Workers
National Student Union
University of Sao Paulo
Campinas State University
Paulista State University
