Manifesto articulated by Fiesp in defense of democracy is signed by more than 100 entities

247 – The manifesto articulated by the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp) in defense of democracy, which will be published this Thursday, 4th, in the main newspapers in the country, has the support of more than 100 entities.

According to a preliminary list published by the newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo, among the signatories are the American Chamber of Commerce (Amcham) and the Fernando Henrique Cardoso Foundation. According to Amcham’s advisory, the entity represents around 4,000 companies in Brazil, which together account for a third of the Brazilian GDP.

Trade union centers also sign the text, such as the CUT, in addition to entities linked to environmental protection, such as Greenpeace and WWF.

The list of the manifesto in defense of democracy also includes the signatures of the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), Federation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism of the State of São Paulo (FecomercioSP), for example, and the already known absence of large confederations, such as the national confederations of industry (CNI), commerce (CNC) and transport (CNT).

See preliminary list of manifesto signatories

Brazilian Academy of Sciences

Paulista Academy of Law

Paulista Academy of Letters

Amnesty International

Association of Lawyers and Public Lawyers for Democracy

Association Article 19

Brazilian Association of Medical and Dental Articles and Equipment Industry

Brazilian Association of the Soluble Coffee Industry

Brazilian Association of Personal Hygiene, Perfumery and Cosmetics Industry

Brazilian Association of Infrastructure and Basic Industries

Brazilian Association of Communication Agencies

Brazilian Association of Biscuit, Pasta and Industrialized Bread & Cakes Industries

Brazilian Association of Generic and Biosimilar Medicines Industries

Brazilian Association of Vegetable Oil Industries

Brazilian Association of Labor Lawyers

Brazilian Association of Economists for Democracy

Brazilian Press Association

São Paulo Lawyers Association

National Association of State Tax Inspectors Associations

National Association of Directors of Federal Institutions of Higher Education

American Chamber of Commerce

Brazilian Trade Union Center

Central of Workers of Brazil

Workers’ Union Central

Single Workers’ Center

Brazilian Center for Analysis and Planning

Brazilian Center for International Relations

Public Policy Debate Center

Center for the Study of Labor Relations and Inequalities

Public Leadership Center

Brazil Engineering Club

Black Coalition for Rights

Arns Commission on Human Rights

Committee in Defense of Democracy and the Democratic State and Rule of Law

Conectas Human Rights

Democracy in Check

Brazilian Federation of Banks

Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo

Federation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism

National Federation of Supplementary Health

Union strength

Brazilian Public Security Forum

Fernando Henrique Cardoso Foundation

Greenpeace

Group of Institutes, Foundations and Companies

Group of Teachers for Democracy at Fundação Getúlio Vargas in São Paulo

Torture Never Again Group

Brazilian Tree Industry

Akatu Institute

Brazilian Institute of Criminal Sciences

Brazilian Institute of Competition, Consumption and International Trade Studies

Brazilian Institute of Consumer Policy and Law

Black Women’s Institute

Institute of Financial Law

Institute of Cultural Studies

Institute of Studies for Industrial Development

Institute for Health Policy Studies

Peregum Black Reference Institute

Institute of Brazilian Lawyers

Institute of Lawyers of São Paulo

Ethos Institute of Business and Social Responsibility

Marielle Franco Institute

Mobility and Social Development Institute

Pro Bono Institute

Socio-environmental Institute

I’m Peace Institute

Vladimir Herzog Institute

Lawyer’s Defense Movement

New Workers Union Central

São Paulo Bar Association

Pact for Democracy

National Thought of Business Bases

Pontifical Catholic University Sao Paulo

Servers’ Central Public

Political Action Network for Sustainability

Union of the Stone Powder, Porcelain and Earthenware Ceramics Industry in the State of São Paulo

Union of the Industry of Dental, Medical and Hospital Articles and Equipment

Union of the Flat Glass and Crystal Processing and Processing Industry of the State of São Paulo

Jaú Footwear Industry Union

Fiberboard and Wood Particleboard Industry Union of the State of São Paulo

Union of the Industry of Electrical Conductors, Drawing and Rolling Non-Ferrous Metals of the State of São Paulo

Union of the Specialty Textile Industry of the State of São Paulo

Pharmaceuticals Industry Union

Union of the Industry of Corn, Soy and Their Derivatives in the State of São Paulo

Union of the Furniture Industry of São Paulo

Union of Limestone and Derivatives Industries for Agricultural Use of the State of São Paulo

Union of Sanitary Ceramics Industries of the State of São Paulo

Perfumery and Toiletries Union in the State of São Paulo

Union of Hospitals, Clinics, Laboratories and Health Establishments of the State of São Paulo

Federal District Teachers Union

Industry Union Lamps Electrical Appliances Lighting State São Paulo

Industry Union Marble Granites State São Paulo

National Union of the Naval and Offshore Construction and Repair Industry

National Union of the Soluble Coffee Industry

Brazilian Society for the Advancement of Science

All for Education

General Union of Workers

National Student Union

University of Sao Paulo

Campinas State University

Paulista State University

