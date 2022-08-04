Maraisa chooses dangerous clothes and the neckline of the dress opens to the navel: “Very short”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/euX0opykep8/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/euX0opykep8/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/euX0opykep8/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/euX0opykep8″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Countryside muse! Maraisa, from the duo with Maiara, decided to start the day by shaking social media during the morning of this Thursday (04). After another show, the countrywoman showed the chosen look on Instagram and left the fans completely in love!

The singer caused controversy with her good shape as she was clicked with a neat dress in the low neckline, which wasted a lot of sparkles on the occasion and further highlighted the artist’s sculptural shape. Maraisa declared: “The short you love! Ready for the show in Lucas do Rio Verde-MT”.

“I think this is my favorite dress of all,” fired a follower in the comments of the publication. “I’m in love with these photos”, said another fan of the brunette, declaring herself to the muse. “I loved this shorter hair,” said another netizen with passionate emojis. Check out the clicks:

Single? Maraisa reveals that dating hinders her creative process

Well resolved woman! Recently, Maraisa talked to the UOL Splash portal and revealed the reason that makes her spend so much time without having a relationship with anyone. The countrywoman took the crowd by surprise when she said that relationships get in the way of her creative process.

“I’m really slow. I think dating gets in the way of my creative process. Then I’m at home and the guy goes and says: ‘Let’s have dinner’. When at that moment I just wanted to be there listening to the music, receiving a composer, it bothers me. When I finished, I did it because I was taking up too much time, it was a while before Patroas”, said the singer.

Maraisa also said that she had not had sex for about three years: “I was about 24 years old, I was composing. I didn’t want it to come back, but it happened again.”

