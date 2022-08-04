Market does not price “banana republic” after elections, but still lacks courage to bet on falling interest rates, says Stuhlberger

Looking at current prices, the market does not seem to have priced in the risk that there will be a crisis soon after the elections, in the assessment of Luis Stuhlberger, manager of the Verde fund and CEO of Verde Asset, one of the most renowned managers in the country.

For the executive, there is a risk that has not been possible to be priced in exchange and stock markets, if the presidential candidate, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), wins by a small difference.

“I think the markets don’t price the banana republic [república das bananas]”, said Stuhlberger this Wednesday (3) during a panel at Expert XP 2022, the largest investment festival in the world – to follow the lectures online or in person in São Paulo, register here.

The panel was also attended by André Jakurski, founding partner and director of JGP, together with João Landau, founding partner and macro manager of Vista Capital.

In the assessment of Verde’s manager, if Lula wins, the scenario tends to be more delicate because the candidate has a greater tendency to increase fiscal spending, which should put pressure on inflation and interest rates. “You can say that we will have more inflation and more nominal interest”, says Stuhlberger. For the rest, however, he points out that the market is in the “dark”.

Afraid of what might happen after the election results, Verde’s manager says he doesn’t have the “courage” to stay invested in fixed-rate (betting on the decline in interest rates), because this part of the curve is “very explosive”. Despite the greater pessimism, he says he has not abandoned allocations on the Brazilian stock exchange. “We have a relevant position. I don’t have a prefix or exchange sale. I have a stock market, because, at the limit, it is a real asset. It’s the best place to be because everyone is selling,” he highlights.

The electoral scenario is also not the most encouraging, in the view of Landau, from Vista Capital. But that shouldn’t affect the “gringo’s” view too much, he says. For him, foreigners are now focused on the cycle and Brazil can benefit a lot from a more favorable moment for commodities, with the country “winning WO” in relation to other nations.

“Brazil is the focus of the gringo. We have a democracy. We have the space and size to invest”, observed the manager.

With an eye on commodities, the Vista executive says he continues with a relevant position in oil. Although he admits that the commodity is quite sensitive to demand, the manager notes that if the recession is small, the commodity tends to perform well.

If there is a deeper recession, oil could suffer more. In this sense, the house monitors the risk of recession very carefully to understand where the commodity should go.

Keeping an eye on China

Another source of fear is in China. Landau says he envisions two possibilities for the nation now: the path of communism or the path of consumerism.

In both cases, the scenario is negative for metals, especially for iron ore, which should be greatly affected by the drop in Chinese demand, ponders the Vista Capital specialist.

The manager also draws attention to the fact that around 25% of the country’s properties are vacant and that China should no longer rely on property investments, which could affect demand for other commodities.

JGP’s Jakurski is also more pessimistic about the Asian giant, noting that the “peak of China” has already passed. In the executive’s assessment, the nation may be negatively affected by the same phenomenon that impacted Japan – which, in the past, was one of the countries that most attracted investors due to growth prospects. This, however, was lost over time. The slowdown in China, in his view, is a source of concern and should make countries seek external enemies.

In this sense, the increase in geopolitical tensions may increase American protectionism in relation to Chinese products, says Stuhlberger.

In the opinion of the Verde manager, the recent geopolitical tension between the United States and China may lead Americans to try not to depend on the Asian giant anymore, although the executive believes that the visit of Nancy Pelosi, president of the United States House of Representatives, to Taiwan yesterday (2) has been “restrained”.

Attention to the Fed

In addition to China, the scenario of higher interest rates in the United States has been raising concern among managers. For Jakurski, the latest speeches made by officials of the Federal Reserve (Fed, US central bank) this week reinforced that rates will have to rise more than estimated by Jerome Powell, president of the US monetary authority, after last week’s meeting.

According to the JGP executive, the correction in speech is necessary, since it will not be possible to slow down inflation with a real interest rate that remains negative. In his view, Powell’s stance seems to reinforce the idea that inflation should fall by itself, as if “by magic”.

“Logic says that the interest rate will have to be raised to 3.5% or 4%”, assesses the JGP manager. “It will be a trial and error process. All central banks are abandoning the forward guidance. It is not possible to maintain it with the current level of inflation”, completes Jakurski.

