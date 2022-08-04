Matão records first case of monkeypox region

The first case of monkeypox in the region was recorded in Matão (Photo: Dado Ruvic/Reuters)

Matão is the first city in the Araraquara region to register a case of Monkeypox, or monkeypox as it became known. The information was confirmed on Wednesday (03) by the state health department, but details about the patient were not released.

wanted by city ​​onthe municipal secretary of Health, Ademir de Souza, said only that there is a suspected case in the city, but that he could not comment on it because the municipality has not yet been officially notified of the confirmation.

In the State of São Paulo, there are already 1,184 cases of the disease. Near Araraquara, there are two confirmed cases in São Carlos.

According to the state health department, all cases are monitored by municipal and state Epidemiological Surveillance.

The transmission of the virus occurs between people, with prevalence in intimate and sexual contact, without any relation to the apes in the transmission to humans.

The main symptom is the appearance of lesions on the face, mouth or other parts of the body, in addition to fever, headache, fatigue and chills.

The orientation is to avoid intimate or sexual contact with people who have skin lesions and sharing clothes and personal objects, and reinforces hand hygiene and the use of masks.



