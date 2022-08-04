Mega-Sena accumulates and next contest must pay R$ 6 million

Yadunandan Singh 4 hours ago Business Comments Off on Mega-Sena accumulates and next contest must pay R$ 6 million 1 Views

posted on 08/03/2022 00:13 / updated on 08/03/2022 00:15

(credit: Ed Alves/CB)


(credit: Ed Alves/CB)

The Mega-Sena contest 2,506, held this Tuesday (2), at night, at Espaço Loterias da Caixa in São Paulo, did not have six dozen hits. The numbers drawn were: 21 – 22 – 29 – 34 – 40 – 44.


MEGA-SENA | TUESDAY, AUGUST 2

MEGA-SENA | TUESDAY, AUGUST 2
(photo: Reproduction/Lotteries Caixa)

The next contest (2,507), on Thursday (4), should pay a prize of R$ 6 million.

The corner had 12 winners and each one will receive R$ 101,318.72. The 1,145 players on the court will receive an individual prize of R$ 1,516.93.

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time) on the day of the draw, at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website.

The single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50.

The draw takes place at 20:00, at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

  • Mega Sena Betting Tickets

    Mega Sena Betting Tickets

    Photo: Marcello Casal JrAg..ncia Brasil

  • MEGA-SENA | TUESDAY, AUGUST 2

    MEGA-SENA | TUESDAY, AUGUST 2
    Photo: Reproduction/Lotteries Caixa

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

PIS of up to R$ 1,212 RELEASED; see the PIS CALENDAR and if you will receive PIS 2022

O PIS to be continued released this Thursday (4) for a certain group of workers. …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved