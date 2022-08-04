Mega-Sena accumulates and next contest must pay R$ 6 million

posted on 08/03/2022 00:13 / updated on 08/03/2022 00:15



(credit: Ed Alves/CB)

The Mega-Sena contest 2,506, held this Tuesday (2), at night, at Espaço Loterias da Caixa in São Paulo, did not have six dozen hits. The numbers drawn were: 21 – 22 – 29 – 34 – 40 – 44.





MEGA-SENA | TUESDAY, AUGUST 2

(photo: Reproduction/Lotteries Caixa)





The next contest (2,507), on Thursday (4), should pay a prize of R$ 6 million.

The corner had 12 winners and each one will receive R$ 101,318.72. The 1,145 players on the court will receive an individual prize of R$ 1,516.93.

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time) on the day of the draw, at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website.

The single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50.

The draw takes place at 20:00, at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.