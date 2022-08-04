Melon Woman debuts new “leaked” lingerie in OnlyFans rehearsal: “This one is free”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/6WxD6JYeqXQ/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/6WxD6JYeqXQ/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/6WxD6JYeqXQ/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/6WxD6JYeqXQ” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Queen of daring! Melão Woman, as the model Renata Frisson is known, took her followers crazy during the night of this Tuesday (02) by publishing a small spoiler from your OnlyFans profile. The muse released clicks on Instagram Stories and caused controversy.

+ With a wet bottom, Mulher Melão takes advantage of the weekend to wash the car: “With a hose”

In order not to fall under the censorship of Instagram, the muse restrained herself when choosing the records. Melão chose a new purple lingerie for her photo shoot and did not fail to show her good shape at the age of 38 with breathtaking clicks, which generated several comments.

“My favorite color now is purple”, joked one of the netizens in the comments. “This woman has a spectacular beauty, I am in love”, admitted another follower in the publication that is giving the talk. “I’m going to subscribe to OnlyFans just because of these photos,” fired a third. Check out the clicks:

Melon Woman reveals that she has already sold underwear for exorbitant value

Guys, how so?! Recently, in an interview with UOL Splash, Mulher Melão told some unusual experiences she lives with the subscribers of her OnlyFans profile. The muse revealed that she received a very different request, but that, of course, she could not refuse.

“These days, I sent to the United States a used panties that I sold for US$ 2 thousand [o equivalente a R$ 10 mil]”, said the muse. “I’ve also had a birthday party for a fan with a cake, snacks, balloon and candle, all online and me, naked, singing happy birthday”.

Melão also said that several couples usually look for the profile of the muse to spice up the relationship even more: “they like to have fun there with me. I think it’s great, because it shows how safe and intelligent the woman is”.

