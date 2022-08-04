Men are arrested during Atltico x Palmeiras suspected of motorcycle theft – Gerais

Police seized tools, cell phones and helmets from the suspects (photo: PMMG/Reproduction)

Two men, a 23-year-old and a 20-year-old, were arrested on suspicion of stealing motorcycles from fans who parked on Avenida C, next to Mineiro, in the Pampulha Region, during the match between Atltico and Palmeiras for the Copa Libertadores last night. Wednesday (08/03).

According to the Military Police, they were arrested after an intense persecution in the northern region of the capital.

The military believes that there are other criminals involved, but so far they have not been identified.

The PM recovered four motorcycles. One of them was piloted by the 20-year-old suspect. Two others were abandoned on a street with two helmets and a cell phone.

The fourth motorcycle, with a complaint of theft on July 22, was also recovered, was with the 23-year-old suspect. He tried to elude the police and help his companions escape, but was captured by the police.

During the chase, the suspects fell off their motorcycles and suffered injuries. They were taken to the Venda Nova UPA and, after treatment, to the Civil Police station in the Northwest region.

The criminals also had several tools used to steal vehicles, which were seized by the police.

The four recovered motorcycles were taken to a patio in the Olhos D’gua neighborhood, in the western region of Belo Horizonte.