Mercado Libre (MELI34) has an 80% profit jump in the 2nd quarter and the share soars on the Nasdaq

The net income of Mercado Livre (MELI34), a company based in Argentina, totaled US$ 123 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 79.8% compared to the same period in 2021. The group’s net revenue in the period totaled US$ 2.6 billion in the quarter, an increase of 52.5% in dollars, at twice the speed of sales recorded by the marketplace in the period, to US$ 8.6 billion (up 26% year-over-year).

Following the results, on the Nasdaq pre-market, at 9:42 am (Brasilia time) this Thursday (4), MELI assets rose 12%, at US$ 997.73. By midday, shares had jumped 16.97% to $1,042.07.

The user base reached 84.3 million at the end of June, with an addition of 3.5 million, showing a strong slowdown compared to the last two years, when social isolation measures to contain the pandemic led to an explosion of online operations. .

One of the biggest drivers of the increase in revenue per customer in the group was the accelerated expansion of the group’s financial arm, Mercado Pago, which saw net revenue soar 112.5% ​​in dollars year-on-year to US$1.2 billion, as it has created more lines of business, such as insurance and investments. The unit’s credit portfolio ended June at US$2.7 billion, up 12.5% ​​in just three months.

MercadoLibre’s shift in focus coincides with a period of heightened skepticism from investors around the world regarding high-growth technology-based business models.

In an interview with Reuters, André Chaves, senior vice president of strategy at Marketplace Livre, highlighted that Brazil, which represented 56% of the group’s net revenue in the quarter, remains the main focus of the company, which announced in March an investment of R$ 17 billion for the country in 2022. The plan involves the inauguration of four logistics centers to double their delivery capacity.

For Itaú BBA, the numbers were positive. “With solid growth both in e-commerce and in the financial division, the company surprised with profitability above estimates”, point out the bank’s analysts, noting that earnings before interest and taxes, or Ebit, were 18% above the optimistic numbers. and above consensus, with a margin of 9.6%.

The delinquency rate was a point of attention, growing 3.8 percentage points in the quarterly comparison, but the pricing seems compensatory, in the analysts’ view. “Overall, the results were very strong and we expect the company to outperform its Brazilian online peers in 2Q22,” says BBA, which has an outperform recommendation (above market average performance) for the MELI assets traded on Nasdaq. The target price is $1,100, or up 23.5% from yesterday’s close.

Credit Suisse analysts adjusted their estimates for the company after the result, noting that the numbers were boosted by Fintech’s outperformance and e-commerce online. GMV (gross volume of goods) continues to grow despite the macro scenario and difficult comparison bases.

The number of shoppers reached 40.8 million, and as MercadoLibre continues to invest and improve the user experience, analysts say they are seeing sustained levels of engagement. In fintech, performance was driven by total payment volume (TPV) and credit.

Credit Suisse analysts continue with an outperform recommendation (above market average performance), raising the target price from US$1,430 to US$1,470, or upside of 65% from the previous day’s close.

Credit points to an increase in the rate and monetization from around 16% to 20% of GMV and from around 5% to 6% of TPV over the next few years; potential to consolidate market share amid growing adoption of e-commerce and optionality to include incremental sources of payments revenue. Analysts at the Swiss bank highlight the most challenging macroeconomic context in any of the operating regions as the main risk.

Bradesco BBI saw as another strong result of Mercado Livre, which shows the resilience of its business model

and the strength of its execution. One of the major earnings concerns was credit, and the impact that a deterioration in asset quality would have on earnings. They also highlighted that delinquency has deteriorated – although part of this is due to slower growth in the loan portfolio – but profitability remains strong.

The result, points out BBI, also shows the company’s focus on delivering more robust profitability. This is being driven by both scale and some tactical tweaks to better align with current market conditions.

Analysts remain optimistic due to the positive projection of margin expansion and good earnings momentum, with consensus estimates rising and record execution in Fintech and e-commerce, in addition to stocks still implying an excessively bearish scenario. The bank maintains an outperform recommendation for the stock, with a price target of $1,650, or an upside of 85%.

