Meta and AWS will train 50,000 Brazilians in cloud, metaverse and digital marketing

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Meta, owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, signed a partnership to train 50,000 Brazilians in areas and technologies focused on services related to cloud data storage, the metaverse and digital marketing and programming until 2023

Training will be carried out through the program called Portal Tech, announced at the AWS Summit 2022 in São Paulo, on the morning of this Wednesday, August 3.

The information was revealed by Cleber Morais, General Director for the Corporate Sector at AWS.







Photo: Beatriz Cavalcante/O POVO

Cleber Morais, General Manager for the Corporate Sector at Amazon Web Service









Who is eligible and how to enroll in Meta and Amazon Web Services courses?

One of the goals of the program is to help close the gap in the lack of technology professionals. Action will be online and available throughout Brazil.

The partnership between the brands is divided into 25,000 trainings by AWS and another 25,000 by Meta.

The target audience is young people from 18 years of age and adults, and will focus on people who have graduated from public schools and will prioritize the training of women, black people and people from the LGBTQIA+ community.

On the part of Meta, training will be in digital marketing and augmented reality (Spark AR) through Blueprint platforms. And from AWS cloud training through training partner company Ka Solution.

However, 2,000 people will be certified initially, out of the 50,000 reached with the courses.

To register and for more information, just enter portaltechs.com

What will the training program look like?

The program will have two phases, with the first one starting in August, with the aim of training 50,000 people.

The second phase will target 2,000 students living in 17 cities – where the Proz Educação vocational school has physical units or local partnerships for the use of computers – who have undergone initial training and demonstrate an interest in working with these technologies.

Due to the profile, there will be points for using computers in São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Goiás, Pernambuco, Alagoas and Amazonas. But Cleber does not rule out that in another edition of the program these locations will be extended to other states such as Ceará.

To participate, candidates must have attended high school in a public school. Gender and race criteria will also be observed, with priority for women and black people.

Those selected will be trained in Introduction to Programming in an online and face-to-face course focused on technical skills, such as introduction to Javascript programming, introduction to web services, Node JS and databases.

The cities where Proz Educação has units or partnerships are: Diadema, Mogi das Cruzes, Guarulhos, Carapicuíba, Sacomã and Campo Limpo, in São Paulo; Belo Horizonte, Contagem, Divinópolis, Juiz de Fora, Montes Claros and Uberlândia, in Minas Gerais; Curitiba; Goiania; Recife; Maceió and Manaus, Amazonas. Students who do not have a computer at home will be able to use equipment from Proz or partner organizations.

Proz’s institutional objective is to understand the needs of the market and create courses that meet that specific audience.

In addition, 1,000 programming graduates will specialize in cloud computing and participate in a prep course for the AWS Cloud Practitioner certification exam.

The other thousand will receive advanced training in digital marketing and technologies for the metaverse and will take a preparatory course to obtain certifications on the Meta Blueprint platform.

Half of the classifieds will receive certifications for free, according to their performance in the course, and all will receive support in creating their resumes and preparing for job interviews, as well as being connected to job opportunities at AWS and Meta client and partner companies. that have vacancies in the cloud, technologies for the metaverse and digital marketing.

“We have seen the positive impact that digital platforms have had in recent years, helping small businesses find their clientele and grow. We want to continue encouraging access to this virtuous circle through the training of people in situations of social vulnerability, whether they are young people taking their first steps in their careers or professionals looking for a replacement in the job market. Looking to the future, we see many opportunities with the development of the metaverse and we want to contribute to the preparation of these professionals now”, says Carol Ferracini, Head of Public Policy Programs at Meta for Brazil.

“On the one hand, we have an estimated deficit of 530,000 IT professionals by 2025, according to Brasscom, and, on the other hand, 10 million unemployed Brazilians and 40% of the population in the informal market. AWS is committed to connecting these two ends and we couldn’t face this challenge alone, so we count on the support of our customers, like Meta. Through this project, the two companies invest in generating economic opportunities for groups that are underrepresented in the technology sector”, explains Cleber.

About certifications

Since 2017, AWS has trained 300,000 people in the cloud in Brazil, and globally, the company is committed to providing free training in cloud computing skills to 29 million people by 2025.

Meta Blueprint is an educational resource that provides free courses and training on the most diverse Meta digital solutions, such as Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and also augmented reality, prepared for both beginners and more experienced professionals in different areas, such as data science, programming and even artificial intelligence.

Blueprint also provides certifications that are internationally recognized. In a survey conducted in partnership with Kantar in eight countries, 79% of respondents said that Meta-certified employees contribute to making the company more competitive and innovative.

AWS Summit

The AWS Summit is the company’s main annual event in Brazil. This year it will be held on August 3rd and 4th, at the Transamerica Expo Center, and will feature announcements and launches focused on professional training in technology, call center solutions and incentives for scientific research, in addition to the presentation of customer cases.

The journalist traveled to São Paulo at the invitation of AWS.

More Economy news

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags