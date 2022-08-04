Monkeypox: Can I get it at the gym or on the bus? See risk according to activities and locations – News













In view of the increase in cases of monkey pox (monkeypox) in Brazil, people are also afraid of not catching the disease, transmitted mainly by prolonged skin contact.

Recently, the TV station NBC Chicago interviewed experts to establish the degree of risk in routine activities, such as going to parties, trying on clothes in stores or simply using public transport.

The WHO (World Health Organization) said last week that the main means of transmission of the monkeypox virus in the current outbreak is sexual contact. The same finding was made by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) in the United States.

Based on this and on information from the CDC, doctors and scientists have been sharing a sort of risk scale in recent weeks, so that people know how to protect themselves (see image below).

Prolonged contact with people who have skin lesions—characteristics of monkeypox—is considered high risk, as is sexual activity.

The CDC stated this week that “until July 15, 2022, transmission during brief interactions (such as a brief conversation) between close and long-term people (such as passengers sitting near a person with monkeypox on an airplane) or during visit to medical services has not been reported by any person with monkeypox“.

The risk is considered low in activities where people are dressed and there is no prolonged contact.























recommendations









For people with a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of monkeypox virus infection, CDC recommendations include:

• Isolate at home from the onset of symptoms, especially after the appearance of skin lesions.

• Avoid close or physical contact with people and animals.

• Cover the injuries and wear a well-fitting mask whenever you need to go to a medical service.

• Do not share items such as cutlery, bedding and towels.

• Avoid intimate contact, including sexual contact, with other people.

• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, especially after touching the rash.

The isolation period can only be suspended when all the lesions have dried and a new layer of skin has been born in the affected areas. In cases that occur normally, this period can vary between 15 and 28 days.



