Monkeypox: Learn how to prevent and reduce the risk of transmission | Brazil

Intimate contact – which includes sexual intercourse -, skin-to-skin, with lesions from contaminated people, is pointed out as the main form of transmission of smallpox from monkeys in the current outbreak, according to experts. Kissing, hugging and, especially, having sex with people with a positive diagnosis are considered risky activities and should be avoided.

However, measures such as the use of masks and condoms, hand hygiene and not sharing so-called fomites (objects capable of carrying pathogens, such as sheets and towels) can also help to avoid contamination. This is because, they explain, other forms of transmission are known or are being studied.

Children under eight years of age, pregnant women and immunocompromised people – people who have undergone a transplant, undergoing cancer treatment or who have been diagnosed with HIV, for example – should take extra care, since they are more susceptible to severe disease. Some experts also indicate that men who have sex with men (MSM) also need to be aware, given the risk of exposure. According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), they represent 98% of cases.

For now, the WHO does not recommend mass vaccination, mainly due to the unavailability of immunizations. The experts heard by Estadão agree with the guidance and point out that some groups should be prioritized in a vaccination queue, such as professionals who handle viruses in the laboratory and contacts of people with a positive diagnosis.

Testing suspected cases and quickly obtaining diagnoses is crucial to controlling the disease, defend health professionals. You should only seek testing, they guide, people who have skin rashes. The only test available is molecular biology – the same method as the PCR test for coronavirus – and depends on secretions from these lesions, collected with a swab (stick), for analysis.

Experts point out that knowledge about the disease has changed as new information emerges – in a relatively similar way to what happened with covid-19 -, which can lead to updating guidelines. This is because, although monkeypox was identified in humans as early as 1970, the characteristics of the new outbreak have been different.

avoid intimate contact

Infectologist Raquel Stucchi, from the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI), highlights that, in the current outbreak, there are four forms of transmission. “The main one is, without a doubt, the intimate, skin-to-skin contact with the lesion”, she says. “The lesion transmits until the crust falls off and there is good skin underneath.”

Avoiding close contact with infected people, therefore, is the main form of prevention. It sounds simple, but it’s not quite like that, since recognizing the frame can be difficult. Raquel points out that there can be confusion, as early-stage rashes sometimes look like pimples or ingrown hairs.

Also an infectious disease specialist, Renato Kfouri adds that two-thirds of people will have less than ten lesions – quite different from old photos that illustrate the disease. “Often there is a delay in the recognition and suspicion of cases, and consequently, the number of infected and transmission increases”, says the doctor, from the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm)

Reduce sexual activity with multiple partners

This recognition difficulty leads to the recommendation to reduce sexual activity with multiple partners, especially strangers. The WHO has already made this recommendation to men who have sex with men – who account for 98% of cases.

Experts consulted by Estadão indicate that this change in sexual behavior can be adopted by the general population to reduce the risk of exposure. This is because anyone can be contaminated, regardless of sexual orientation – proof of this, they point out, the confirmed cases of children, even if they need to be better studied.

Not sharing towels and sheets and washing hands

Another possible form of transmission is through the sharing of objects. “It is transmission by inanimate objects through which a virus that is resistant in the environment can be transmitted”, explains virologist Fernando Spilki. Therefore, it is recommended to avoid sharing sheets, pillowcases, cups and clothes, for example, especially with people with a positive diagnosis.

Raquel adds that transmission can also occur through contaminated surfaces. “But the surface has to be contaminated with the wound secretion.” In this sense, hand hygiene is important. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States recommend using soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer. “Especially before eating or touching the face, and after using the toilet,” says the organ.

pregnant women

A pregnant person can pass the virus to the fetus through the placenta, according to the CDC. On Monday, the Ministry of Health published a technical note with specific care for this group, which is also among those at risk of severe monkeypox. Among the care recommended by the federal government, are the use of masks in closed environments, the use of condoms in sexual relations (vaginal, anal and oral) and avoiding contact with contaminated people.

use of masks

There is still, according to Raquel, the possibility of respiratory transmission. The CDC reports that the frequency at which the disease is transmitted by respiratory secretions and even when a person with symptoms can spread the virus through this route are studied by scientists.

For now, according to Raquel, respiratory transmission occurs through droplets, which are “lighter particles that do not reach great distances”. The contact, she explains, should be very close and prolonged. In this sense, as a precaution, she thinks it is valid to use masks in closed and crowded places, especially by children, pregnant women and immunocompromised patients.

condom use

In a technical note released to pregnant women on Monday, the Ministry of Health also recommends the use of condoms. According to Raquel, this recommendation was given because it is not known for sure whether monkeypox can be transmitted by sperm or vaginal secretion – DNA of the virus has already been found in semen. For now, the disease is not considered sexually transmitted.

Kfouri says, however, that condom use “should always be intensified”, as it also helps to prevent “other diseases”, such as AIDS, for example.

Tests

According to the Ministry of Health, Brazil only indicates molecular biology tests for the diagnosis of the disease. Serological and antigen tests – rapid diagnostic capabilities – are not yet available.

The analysis is made of samples of the wounds collected by swab (stick). Therefore, experts advise that only people who are injured should seek testing. In addition, they indicate the need to expand test availability and increase diagnostic agility.

Vaccination

There are two vaccines developed to fight smallpox, ACAM2000 and MVA-BN, which have been shown to be effective against monkeypox, according to the Ministry of Health. They are not yet available in Brazil.

The WHO does not recommend mass vaccination against monkeypox, mainly due to the unavailability of large amounts of the immunizer. The few doses available, said the director general, Tedros Adhanom, should be directed to those who have had contact with patients with the disease or at high risk of exposure, such as health professionals, laboratory staff and people with multiple sexual partners.

Kfouri agrees. He points out that, for now, even if we have “millions of doses”, this is not the time for mass immunization. “The flu kills a lot more, for example. It doesn’t make sense for you to make a universal vaccination of a disease that has a low lethality.” According to the WHO, the fatality rate of the disease is between 3% and 6%.

Raquel adds that, in a vaccination queue, the group of men who have sex with men should be prioritized. New York City already vaccinates the group, and the United Kingdom issued a recommendation for its prioritization in June.

most vulnerable groups

According to the WHO, children, pregnant women and immunocompromised individuals are at increased risk for severe cases of the disease. Experts point out that these people need to redouble care.

“We currently have two major fears regarding what can happen in terms of death, and they reside in immunosuppressed patients: HIV positive patients undergoing cancer treatment or with some specific types of cancer, such as lymphoma”, says Spilki.

Raquel points out that immunocompromised patients and children should have been included in the technical note for pregnant women. And she also highlights that the ministry should issue specific recommendations for men who have sex with men. “These people, sometimes, will not look for an infectious disease specialist, they will look for a urologist, proctologist, perhaps family doctor, who are not, many of them, oriented about the moment and impact of this disease.”

Exposure risk degrees

Anyone who has been in contact with people who have been diagnosed with monkeypox — even if wearing appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) — should be monitored and monitored for symptoms for 21 days after exposure, according to the CDC. Clinical manifestations such as fever, chills, and skin rash are warning signs.

The CDC has ranked the degree of exposure risk of some activities:

high degree of exposure

unprotected contact between a person’s skin or mucous membranes and the skin, lesions, or body fluids of a patient with a positive diagnosis; unprotected contact with contaminated materials such as sheets and clothing; being in or within 1.8 m of the patient’s room during a procedure that could create aerosols of oral secretions, skin lesions, or resuspension of dry exudates (e.g., shaking sheets), without wearing an N95 mask and eye protection .

Intermediate exposure level

Staying less than 1.8 m for 3 hours or more from a patient without a mask, without also wearing face protection; activities that result in contact between the sleeves and/or other parts of the clothing, and the patient’s skin lesions or body fluids, or his/her sheets, soiled dressings, while wearing gloves but not an apron.