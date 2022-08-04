Monster Hunter Rise and FIFA 22 are cheaper this week | Games

The Steam platform is holding its Festival of Survival, with games like Subnautica, Hunt Showdown and State of Decay 2 cheaper until August 8 on PC. In the following lines, the TechTudo brings you the main offers of the week for you to stay on top of promotions.

🎮 Far Cry 6 will be free to play on consoles and PC this weekend

1 of 5 Monster Hunter Rise also received the Sunbreak expansion with new challenges and mechanics — Photo: Disclosure / Capcom Monster Hunter Rise also received the Sunbreak expansion with new challenges and mechanics — Photo: Disclosure / Capcom

👉 The Last of Us 3: when is the game release? Ask questions on the TechTudo Forum

Until August 8, you can enjoy a selection of multiplayer games on Nintendo Switch. The list ranges from platform exclusives like Super Mario Party to hits from other publishers like DOOM Eternal, Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled and Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World. See the list of highlights:

2 of 5 Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is a new chapter of The Legend of Zelda and is available on the eShop — Photo: Handout/Nintendo Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is a new chapter of The Legend of Zelda and is available on the eShop — Photo: Disclosure / Nintendo

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – BRL 209.30;

Snipperclips – BRL 69.30;

Monster Hunter Rise – R$ 127.44;

Super Mario Party – BRL 209.30;

DOOM Eternal – BRL 74.75;

Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled – R$ 71.00;

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World – BRL 23.08;

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition – BRL 209.30;

Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition – R$ 110.58;

Spiritfarer – BRL 19.13;

Sonic Mania – R$ 32.00.

The PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation 5 (PS5) digital store continues with the offers that have been reported in recent weeks, thanks to the Winter Promotions season. Discounts reach 75% and include successful titles such as The Last of Us Part 2, God of War and Dark Souls 3. It is worth remembering that discounts run until August 17th. See more offers:

3 of 5 The Last of Us Part 2 brings incredible visuals and dramatic story in one of the most memorable experiences on PlayStation — Photo: Disclosure / Playstation The Last of Us Part 2 brings incredible visuals and dramatic story in one of the most memorable experiences on PlayStation.

The Last of Us 2 – R$ 99.75;

God of War Deluxe Edition – R$74.75;

Dark Souls 3 – R$ 62.49;

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 – BRL 90.58;

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition – BRL 49.75;

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – R$ 65.83;

Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition – BRL 62.45;

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – R$45.99;

Blair Witch – R$ 37.47;

Carrion – R$ 49.75.

The Microsoft store always stands out for its diversity, and this week is no different. The final game in Rocksteady’s trilogy, Batman: Arkham Knight is less than half price for a limited time. In addition, it is possible to save on FIFA 22, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen and Red Dead Redemption 2. Check out the main offers:

4 of 5 Resident Evil Village will soon receive a story expansion starring Rose as a playable character — Photo: Disclosure / Capcom Resident Evil Village will soon receive a story expansion starring Rose as a playable character — Photo: Disclosure / Capcom

Resident Evil Village – R$ 138.00;

Resident Evil 2 Remake – R$ 66.88;

Resident Evil 3 Remake – R$ 81.61;

Dying Light Definitive Edition – BRL 41.23;

Far Cry 6 – BRL 111.98;

Batman: Arkham Knight – R$36.00;

FIFA 22 – BRL 44.85;

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – R$23.50;

Red Dead Redemption 2 – R$ 139.99;

Need for Speed ​​Heat Deluxe Edition – R$ 55.80.

The Valve store, which is a reference for PC games, has the debut of Hatsune Miku’s rhythm game series on the platform with 25% off. You can also save on names like Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Stardew Valley, and Scarlet Nexus, which boast up to 85% off. Check out more offers in the following lines:

5 of 5 Project DIVA Mega Mix+ marks the debut of Hatsune Miku’s rhythm game series on PC — Photo: Handout/SEGA Project DIVA Mega Mix+ marks the debut of Hatsune Miku’s rhythm game series on PC.

Subnautica – BRL 28.99;

Hunt: Showdown – BRL 44.50;

State of Decay 2 – BRL 27.19;

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix Plus – R$ 161.21;

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – R$ 23.98;

Stardew Valley – BRL 19.99;

Scarlet Nexus – BRL 59.97;

Monster Hunter Rise – R$ 91.79;

Dead Cells – BRL 28.49;

Inscryption – BRL 34.99.