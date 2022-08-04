More Powerful Than Atomic Bomb, Tonga Volcano Eruption Could Temporarily Warm Earth, NASA Says | Environment

The eruption that occurred in the Tonga archipelago in January released a cloud of water vapor into the Earth’s stratosphere capable of temporarily influencing the planet’s climate. The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano, located in the South Pacific Ocean, spewed enough water to fill more than 58,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools, and the event was considered more powerful than the Hiroshima bomb.

The steam generated by the explosion was detected by NASA’s Microwave Limb Sounder (MLS), responsible for measuring the emission of atmospheric gases.

According to a study on the impact of the eruption on the hydration of the atmosphere, the phenomenon could end up temporarily heating the Earth’s surface. The researchers did not make a projection of what the exact impact on thermometers would be, nor the exact timing of this influence on the climate.

Published in “Geophysical Research Letters”, the research examines the amount of water vapor that the Tonga volcano spewed into the stratosphere, a layer that lies between 12 and 53 kilometers above the Earth’s surface.

“We’ve never seen anything like it,” said Luis Millán, an atmospheric scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California and leader of the study.

Before and after images, captured by a satellite, show the damage. The eruption left people dead in Peru and was felt even in Alaska.

Satellite image shows underwater eruption in Tonga on January 15, 2022

It is estimated that about 146 teragrams (1 teragram equals one trillion grams) of water vapor were released into the stratosphere. This represents 10% of the vapor present in this layer.

After the event, the MLS team started seeing water vapor readings that were outside of the standard charts. “We had to carefully inspect all measurements to ensure they were reliable,” Millán said.

The ash cloud generated by the eruption, photographed the day after the event

This magnitude was only possible due to the underwater formation of the volcano. The structure, called a caldera, is a basin-shaped depression, usually formed after the eruption of magma. In the case of Tonga, it is located at a depth in the ocean that allowed for the enormous expulsion of steam.

Rarely does an eruption have this ability. During the 18 years that NASA has tracked this data, only two others have had the ability to spew significant amounts of steam at such high altitudes: the Kasatochi event in 2008 in Alaska; and the Calbuco eruption in 2015 in Chile.

However, the water vapor from both previous eruptions dissipated quickly, and what was expelled from Tonga will stay in the atmosphere for several years.

The underwater eruption caused tsunamis and could be heard even in the United States, due to the sonic boom that circled the globe twice.

In addition, steam can influence atmospheric chemistry, increasing reactions that can temporarily accelerate the depletion of the ozone layer.

The phenomenon adds to the effects of increasing temperature on Earth: recent reports by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) show that world temperatures are rising because of human activity.

After an eruption, it is more common for the atmosphere to cool down, as the ash thrown off by volcanoes reflects sunlight back into space. In the case of Tonga, toxic ash contaminated water supplies, crops were destroyed and at least two villages were wiped off the map.