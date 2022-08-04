Mourning! Famous actress dies and son makes statement about departure

The actress was very popular with the public.

Died last Saturday (30), at the age of 89, the actress Nichelle Nichols. She became known and loved by the public, due to her character Lieutenant Uharain “Star Trek”, or “Star Trek”. Her death, according to information, was from natural causes.

Confirmation of the death of the actress was given by her son, Kyle Johnson, who shared: “Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away. Her light, however, like ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from and inspire. Her life was well lived and as such a role model for all of us.”

ACTRESS IN STAR TREK

In the series, the actress played the character Lieutenant Uhura, which was produced between 1966 and 1969. In this production, she starred in the first interracial kiss on American TV, when kissing Captain Kirk, played by actor William Shatner.

She was also part of NASA, where she encouraged African-American women to take the initiative in becoming astronauts.

DEATH OF FAMOUS

The famous businessman João Paulo Diniz died last Sunday night (31), at the age of 58. According to information from the newspaper O Globo, he ended up being the victim of a massive heart attack.

“I thought it was very good”, Lucas Lucco exposes his past with sertanejo and confirms: “I started to feel like it” Reporter of Ana Maria gets punched in the face live, is caught without knowing and the presenter despairs: “Drop the guy” Sensitive puts worse news for Boninho da Globo and warns of an end with warning: “Own decision”

It is worth mentioning that he was the son of another famous businessman, Abilio Diniz. According to the newspaper, João Paulo Diniz began to feel sick in the afternoon, after playing sports during the day and had a cardiac arrest in Paraty, at his home, in the condominium in Praia de Laranjeiras.

It is worth noting that in 2001 he suffered a terrible helicopter accident, which killed his girlfriend, model Fernanda Vogel. João Paulo, in turn, survived and became an amateur triathlete and a great supporter of physical activities.