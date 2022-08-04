MP for cash food stamps loses strength in the Chamber

This Tuesday (2), party leaders rejected the payment of food stamps in cash during a meeting with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (Progressistas-AL), going against the proposal of the rapporteur of the Provisional Measure (MP) 1108, deputy Paulinho da Força (Solidarity-SP).

According to participants at the meeting, which took place at Lira’s official residence, the rapporteur must keep the text sent by the government almost in full. One measure that is being negotiated, as an alternative, is to allow the value of the food stamp to become a credit for the employee after 60 days of non-use.

Last week, the deputy announced the unions’ support for the payment of food stamps in cash.

“Trade unions across the country have just declared their support for our proposal to pay the food stamps directly into the worker’s account. It is necessary to guarantee more freedom and money in the pocket of the Brazilian people!”, wrote Paulinho, on Twitter, last Thursday (28).

The government is against paying the benefit in cash. According to interlocutors, the Palácio do Planalto interpreted that the food stamp would become remunerative, instead of compensatory, if it were paid in cash, according to the rules of the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT). Thus, in the government’s assessment, there would be a tax collection.

Associations take a stand

On Monday (1st), the president of the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel), Paulo Solmucci, told Estadão/Broadcast that the measure could remove between R$20 billion and R$30 billion per year from the sector’s revenue, obtained through the food stamp.

In total, according to him, the segment raises R$50 billion annually thanks to the use of the voucher by employees.

The chairman of the board of the Brazilian Association of Workers’ Benefits Companies (ABBT), Alaor Aguirre, also criticized Paulinho’s proposal. In his view, the measure would cause the shrinking of the voucher market in the country, in addition to compromising the billing of bars, restaurants and markets – since workers could use the benefit values ​​to pay other bills.

The MP sent by the government, which expires in five days if not appreciated, regulates the rules of teleworking, to increase the legal security of this modality, which grew during the covid-19 pandemic due to the need for social isolation of the population.

The original text defines that the food stamp can only be used to pay for meals in restaurants or food purchased in stores.

With information Estadão/Broadcast