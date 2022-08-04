Natasha Steffens has leaked nudes from OnlyFans and blames ex-BBB

success in OnlyFansthe naturist model Natasha Steffens20 years old, became a topic on the internet recently, after having nudes from the platform, leaked in WhatsApp and Telegram groups. In the face of what happened, she called her lawyer and discovered that the person responsible for the leak of intimate photos and videos, was an ex-BBB.

The young woman says that the same boy has already sought her out to try to meet her. However, Natasha refused. According to the model, the involvement between them was only in exchange of messages on social networks.

“Signed just to expose me”

According to Natasha Steffens, the ex-BBB must have signed his OnlyFans just to leak his nudesas revenge for having won the out. “I think he did it for revenge, he didn’t accept that I gave up and stopped following his profile.”highlighted.

“On the same day I saw that I had joined my OnlyFans. He signed my content just to expose me. For me he is the culprit, I will take action”added the young woman. “It’s strange because I’ve had my profile for more than a year and nothing like this has ever happened, at this rate”, she explained.

Since leaking intimate photos is a crime, Natasha intends to go to court. She has also notified dozens of groups to remove their content, which has even ended up on websites abroad. “If it was him, he will pay all the consequences”she warned that did not reveal the name of the former BBB. “My most intimate videos were leaked, just the ones that took me a while to build up the courage and record. I was totally exposed.”lamented.

Natasha Steffens (Photo: Disclosure)

