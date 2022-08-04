New episodes of the series will be released on Thursdays.

Changes to the streaming service!

The next release of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes. Now, after the second trailer for the project was released at San Diego Comic-Con, Variety reports that Disney+ has decided to delay the launch and change the day the production will win new episodes on the streaming service.

According to the site, instead of being released on August 17th, She-Hulk will debut on the 18th. After that, the series will get new episodes. every thursday.

Since Loki, the MCU and Star Wars universe series were launching on Wednesdays. Therefore, the postponement and the new choice is a surprise. There is currently no justification for the change.

In She-Hulkwe follow Jennifer Waltersa successful lawyer who, after an accident, needs to receive a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. It is at this moment that she gains spectacular powers and becomes a green and enraged giant, thanks to the blood received.

With Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulkthe series will still have the presence of Hulk, Wong, demolisherand the villains titania and Abominableand the infamous Frog Man.

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes will have nine episodes and premiere day august 18only on Disney+.

