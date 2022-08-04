New Honda HR-V is available for pre-sale from R$ 142,500

The new Honda HR-V is available for pre-sale with prices ranging from R$142,500 to R$184,500. The brand had already presented the model, and the big question that was still in the air was how much this evolution would cost.

For now, interested parties can go to dealerships to book the new Honda HR-V in the two entry versions: EX Sensing and EXL Sensing. Sales of the most expensive versions, Advance and Touring, will begin in October.

New Honda HR-V – Versions, prices and content

EX Sensing – BRL 142,500

Full LED headlights, start/stop engine, Normal and ECON driving modes, 17″ aluminum wheels, automatic air conditioning with dual output at the rear, two USB ports for rear seat passengers, multimedia center 8” touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play, 4.2-inch high-resolution TFT digital panel, Magic Seat, fabric-covered seats, 60/40 split rear seat, six airbags, Honda SENSING, HDC (control descent), LaneWatch (blind-spot reduction assistant), reversing camera, electric folding of the rear-view mirrors, EPB (electronic parking brake with Brake Hold function) and tire pressure alert (TPMS).

EXL Sensing – BRL 149,900

It adds leather-covered seats, Smart Entry (unlocking by approaching the key), electrochromic rear-view mirror, LED fog lights, leather-covered steering wheel with paddle shifts, central armrest in the rear seat, 17” aluminum wheels with finishing differential, front tweeters and rear parking sensors.

Adds myHonda Connect, induction cell phone charger, 7-inch high resolution TFT digital panel, dual zone automatic air conditioning, driving modes (ECON, Normal, Sport), sport bumper, dual exhaust tips, Tilt function -Down on the right rearview mirror, front parking sensors and rain sensor.

It adds an electrically operated driver’s seat, remote engine start, 17″ aluminum wheels with exclusive design, automatic opening of the trunk by motion sensor with closing function (Walk Away Close), black piano external moldings, darkened headlamps and rear tweeters (2).

SUV has a choice of 1.5 aspirated and 1.5 turbo engines

The new Honda HR-V has two engine options. The entry-level EX Sensing and EXL Sensing versions, which are available for pre-order, feature a naturally aspirated 1.5 liter flex engine under the hood, with variable valve control and direct fuel injection. The power of this engine is 126hp (with gasoline and ethanol) at 6,200rpm, and the torques are 15.5kgfm (g) and 15.8kgfm (e) at 4,600rpm. The CVT automatic transmission simulates seven gears.

The 1.5 turbo flex Touring version will only go on sale from October The Honda HR-V has 17-inch aluminum wheels on all versions The EXL Sensing version has the grille with parallel bars and the lower part of the honeycomb bumper At the rear, the taillights are connected by a light strip, forming an all-LED set. The new Honda HR-V, model 2023, will arrive at dealerships in August, first in the aspirated EX and EXL 1.5 versions

The fuel consumption of this naturally aspirated 1.5-liter engine, according to the Brazilian Labeling Program, is 12.7km/l (g) and 8.8km/l in the city, and 13.9km/l (g) and 9.8km /l (e) on the road. The Advance and Touring versions of the new Honda will have a 1.5-liter turbo flex engine, with direct fuel injection, but the brand will only release the power and torque numbers in October.

New external and internal look

The new Honda HR-V gained a more robust look, with a high front and flat hood. Viewed from the side, the compact SUV reveals a flatter waistline, but has a drop in the back of the roof, suggesting the coupe style. The rear-view mirrors were recessed from the A-pillar to the door. The rear handles are still hidden. All versions use 17-inch aluminum wheels.

The interior finish has good quality plastic and leather on the seats in the most expensive versions, in addition to eight-inch multimedia The compact SUV retains the Magic Seat, a system that allows for different seat configurations With the rear seatback in the normal position, the trunk volume is 354 liters

The dashboard of the new Honda HR-V has a horizontal design and features analog and digital instruments. The finish exaggerates the plastic, but this one is of good quality and presentation. The multimedia center has an eight-inch touchscreen.

The interior space has improved, with a 35mm gain for the legs in the rear seat, in addition to two more degrees in the inclination of the backrest. However, the trunk had its volumetric capacity reduced from 437 to 354 liters. At least the interior has the Magic Seat system, which offers three seat configurations – Utility, Long and Tall – that allow you to accommodate long and bulky objects.