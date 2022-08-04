New Puma GT will be launched in August with very limited production and 205 hp

After almost eight years since it was announced, the new generation of the Puma GT already has a date to be launched in Brazil. It will be on August 20, during a meeting of the Puma Clube de Goiás in Pirenópolis (GO).

The first ten units, dedicated to project investors, will be delivered after the event. Cars will be numbered and buyers will receive a stainless steel and carbon fiber certificate, VIP invitations to all the brand’s events, discounts and priority on product purchases and free factory revisions.

This new generation is called Puma GT Lumimari, a name that combines the initial syllables of the last names of partners Luíz Roberto Alves da Costa, Milton Masteguin, Mário César Camargo Filho (Marinho) and Gennaro (Rino) Malzoni.

With a design created by the designer Du Oliveira, the Modern reimagining of the 1970’s Puma GTE also has a fiberglass body, but with carbon fiber parts, which guarantees the weight of 915 kg.

Now the chassis is tubular and the mechanics, from Volkswagen. The engine is a four-cylinder 1.6 16V turbo flex installed in center-rear position, with 205 horsepower and 25 kgfm of torque and the transmission, a five-speed manual.

The suspensions are independent and there are ventilated disc brakes with aluminum four-piston calipers on all four wheels. The wheels, by the way, are 18 inches and are shod with Goodyear Eagle F1 tires, measuring 245/40 at the front and 265/45 at the rear.

This reinterpretation of the national sports car has a targa body, that is, it allows the section of the roof over the two occupants to be removed. For the interior, the manufacturer promises bucket seats, refined finish, complete instrument panel and multimedia center.

QUATRO RODAS drove one of the prototypes of the new Puma GT in 2017, when the body still had no doors and the engine was still aspirated, with 120 hp. The design was kept to the letter. Another thing that both cars have in common is the fact that they are not road-legal. At least for a while.

Service:

5th Midwest Meeting of Puma vehicles

Date: August 20 and 21, 2022

Time: Saturday from 9 am to 6 pm – Sunday from 9 am to 12 pm

Location: Espaço Beira Rio, Pirenópolis-GO (next to the Rio das Almas bridge)

