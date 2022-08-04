New requirements for JOINING Pix: Central Bank determines!

This Monday (08/01), the Central Bank (BC) updated rules already established for some procedures for joining the pix for payment or financial institutions that want to join it.

The detailed measures, as well as the requisition forms, were published in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU). Find out more below!

Better understand the proposal

According to the ordinance, there are three parts to the process: registration, then approval and, finally, restricted operation. In addition, each of the stages encompasses several rules, deadlines and duties that may or may not determine the integration of the tool to the institution that requested its adherence.

In addition, the ordinance also establishes which procedures are necessary to carry out the legitimation tests in the Directory of Transitional Account Identifiers (DICT), in order to enable the use of QR Codes, payment related to the tool and even withdrawals.

How will the steps to join the pix be?

First step – registration

At first, in the first step, a form is sent containing information about the requester. However, only requests that contain the CNPJ of the matrix will be accepted.

In addition, this phase also includes the appointment of a director to deal with matters related to the pix and the Instant Payments System (SPI). Subsequently, these documents must be forwarded to the Department of Competition and Structure of the Financial Market (Decem) via digital protocol.

However, it is worth mentioning that the documents in question vary according to institutions that have or do not have BC authorization to act as providers. Therefore, it is good to inquire about this directly with the Central Bank.

Second stage – homologation

Then, in the second stage, there must be mandatory tests by the requester in different areas to guarantee the proper functioning of the pix. For example, tests must be carried out at the SPI (between the indirect participant and its liquidator), DCIT approval tests, in addition to a general verification of solutions for users.

After all tests, the institution must submit a statement that states that it has the technical capacity to comply with all obligations and duties contained in the Pix Rules.

Third stage – restricted operation

Finally, this step concerns offering the service in question to a limited number of people. In summary, during the first stage, the institution must offer the pix service only to 30% of customers. From the second stage, this number can increase to 70%.

Those who were selected to be part of the third stage must calculate the total customer base by geographic distribution, legal status and age. After completing all the steps, within a period of eight to two weeks, Decem will communicate an activation date so that the payment or financial institution can start using pix as a tool.