No separate collection: Elon Musk’s SpaceX space junk found in Australia

An object lands on empty land. Nobody knows where it came from and the first question is whether the unidentified foreign material is the work of some extraterrestrial being. The first image that may have come to your mind is the beginning of the movie “2001: A Space Odyssey”.

The scene, common in many science fiction films, left the screens and was seen with the naked eye. But what the earthlings didn’t count was that the goal doesn’t belong to beings who live on Mars — but, rather, to a famous inhabitant of Earth: Elon Musk.

The almost extraordinary event happened last week in Australia – and, to everyone’s surprise, it was nothing more than space junk that missed its trajectory.

The material found on a farm in the Australian state of New South Wales could be part of a rocket from the SpaceX, Musk’s space company. There are suspicions that the object, which was divided into three pieces, is part of the aircraft capsule SpaceX Crew-1, launched in 2021.

Is it Elon Musk’s fault?

Probably yes. The Australian Space Agency (ASA) is investigating the case, in partnership with the US, and has already confirmed that the wreckage belongs to SpaceX — the company, in turn, did not comment on the incident.

In addition, ASA experts estimate that the pieces found from the SpaceX aircraft fell to Earth on July 9, that is, three weeks ago.

In the Australian region, there is still a warning about the existence of other parts of Elon Musk’s capsule and, if they are found, residents must report to the space agency.

exploring space

The company that makes and launches rockets and spacecraft was founded in 2002 by Elon Musk — a year after Jeff Bezos created Origin. One of the company’s most ambitious plans is to send a human crew to Mars by the end of this decade.

But Elon Musk’s focus isn’t just exploring space beyond Earth. Around here, he wants to integrate the whole world with his broadband internet, Starlink.

In May, the billionaire was in Brazil to negotiate Starlink’s operation in the national territory. The proposal is to install antennas in the Amazon region and take the connection to more remote regions and to public schools.

However, little is known about the progress of the negotiations and when, in fact, Starlink’s operations will begin. The forecast, so far, is that Elon Musk’s internet will arrive later this year.

*With information from The Guardian and AFP Agency