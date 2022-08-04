Nokia resurrects ‘brick’ with 4G internet and tiny screen; know price | Cell

The cell phone in “brick” format seems to be back – and with force. HMD Global started selling the Nokia 8210 4G in Europe at the suggested price of 79 euros, which is around R$425. The new version has 4G internet, as the name implies, a tiny screen – by current standards – of 2 .8 inches and 128 MB storage. The battery is at 1,450 mAh. The product was originally announced in July, but now it hits new territory. There is no information about sales in Brazil.
The announcement took place on Monday (1st). Also introduced to the European market was the Nokia 2660 Flip, which has the traditional shell format that was so common in the early 2000s. It basically repeats the 8210’s datasheet. Both have a microSD card slot.
Nokia 8210 4G is inspired by a classic 1999 model — Photo: Reproduction/Nokia
The Nokia 2660 Flip model comes with an extra 1.77-inch screen on the outside, which brings simple information such as time and date, for example. In addition, it has a side emergency button with quick access to the top five user-configured contacts.
Both phones use the 1.0 GHz Unisoc T107 processor, with only one processing core. The RAM memory is also reduced: only 48 MB.
The two models are also equal in the quality of the single camera, 0.3 MP, in the screen resolution, with 240 x 320 pixels and for having a removable battery.
Nokia 2660 Flip is the return of the cell phone in the shell format — Photo: Reproduction/Nokia
It is worth mentioning that both the Nokia 8219 4G and the Nokia 2660 Flip have an integrated FM radio. While the former has a Bluetooth 5.0 connection, the flip phone offers Bluetooth 4.2, which tends to be slower. Both can play MP3 files and bring the nostalgic snake game.
The Nokia 2660 Flip is available in Europe in blue, black and red, while the Nokia 8210 4G can be found in sand, dark blue and red. The operating system is its own, known only as S30+.
Nokia 8219 4G is also available in red color — Photo: Playback/Nokia
with information from NokiaPowerUser and Nokia (1/two)
