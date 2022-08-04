Nubank card without annual fee is available; learn how to request

It is getting easier and easier to find some credit card offers with no annual fee on the market. There are so many options that the consumer should check all the advantages offered by financial institutions before deciding on a card. Among all these options, there is the Nubank credit card without an annual fee.

Read more: Indebted woman goes crazy after being approved for the Nubank card

Customers of institutions can check the types of cards offered, as many have no-fee options these days. In addition, digital banks also offer this advantage. In these cases, the credit card can be requested online without much bureaucracy.

No-fee credit card

Even with all the ease of requesting a credit card with zero annual fee, digital banks analyze the request before releasing the credit. In addition, it is important to remember that even without the annual fee, there are still other fees that every consumer should check before choosing a card.

In general, this step in question is usually quick and without much difficulty. In the case of Nubank, for example, interested parties need to fill out an online registration.

The bank does the credit analysis and returns with a response on the request. If the card is releasedthe customer can check all transactions through the Nubank application.

To apply for the card through their website, simply follow these steps:

Enter the website of the digital bank;

Go to the “card” option and enter your CPF;

Enter your full name and email address;

Indicate the credit card option and check the privacy policy.

Once this is done, just complete the order by clicking on “send”. After that, all you need to do is track the request. When the physical card arrives, simply log into the app and unlock the card.