Nubank is close to overtaking Santander in card purchases

Analysts believe that the volume of transactions with the Nubank card should soon surpass those carried out with Santander cards.

In December last year, after debuting on the New York Stock Exchange, Nubank won the title of most valuable bank in Latin America, but soon lost the position to Itaú Unibanco. Now, the purple one is about to overtake another well-known financial institution: Santander.

However, contrary to what happened with Itaú, Nubank should surpass Santander in terms of the number of purchases made using credit and debit cards. That’s what Goldman Sachs analysts say.

According to analysts at Goldman Sachs, Nubank could have yet another impressive milestone. Based on the projections, they believe that the volume of transactions with the fintech card should exceed those carried out with Santander Brasil cards.

The forecast is that the purple one will reach 12.3% of the card transaction market in the second quarter of 2022, surpassing the 10.8% projected for Santander. It is worth remembering that Nubank will release the balance sheet for the months from April to June on the 15th.

Nubank does not surpass Santander in terms of the credit card market

As far as the credit card market is concerned, Nubank will need to work a little harder to overtake one of the big banks. Fortunately for the company, apparently it won’t be long before that happens.

According to estimates by Goldman Sachs, fintech should reach 9.6% of this market in the second quarter, while Santander should have 10.2%. It is important to highlight that, while Nubank has increased its participation, the large financial institutions have reduced it.

Goldman Sachs believes that Nubank’s defaults will continue to rise

Regarding defaults, Goldman Sachs believes that Nubank’s default should continue to rise. The projection is for an increase of 0.7 pp in the second quarter compared to the first three months of this year due to the “normalization of the credit cycle in Brazil”.

Thus, the default rate in the second quarter could be 4.9%, which means a growth of 2.04 percentage points compared to the same period last year. Although defaults increase, Goldman Sachs considers the volume “manageable”.

